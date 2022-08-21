Former No.4 Caroline Garcia's resurgent summer continued at the Western & Southern Open. The Frenchwoman defeated No.7 Aryna Sabalenka to make her first WTA 1000 final in five years.

MASON, Ohio -- Caroline Garcia notched her third Top 10 win of the week at the Western & Southern Open, defeating No.7 Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to become the first qualifier to ever advance to the final of a WTA 1000 tournament. Into her third WTA 1000 final and first since 2017, Garcia will face Petra Kvitova on Sunday.

Currently ranked No.35, Garcia has now won more matches than any player on the Hologic WTA Tour since the start of June. Her win over Sabalenka was her 26th over that span, which already includes two titles in Bad Homburg and Warsaw. After battling through qualifying this week, Garcia has posted wins over No.4 Maria Sakkari, No.7 Sabalenka, and No.8 Jessica Pegula. She also routed Elise Mertens in the Round of 16.

"I guess no one expected it, that's for sure," Garcia said. "It's a long way to come from qualies."

A foot injury sidelined Garcia in the spring, but she returned at Roland Garros in May and proceeded to win the doubles title with Kristina Mladenovic. Since then, the former No.4 has quickly translated her winning ways to the singles court.

Garcia credits her work with new coach Bertrand Perret for her more aggressive, swarming attack game. She has also added a full-time traveling physio to her team. Her serve has been a big difference-maker on Cincinnati's low-bouncing fast courts. Going into Saturday's semifinal, Garcia had been broken just three times. On Saturday, Sabalenka could not find a way through the Frenchwoman's serve in the first and final sets.

Facing Sabalenka for the first time since 2018, Garcia overpowered Sabalenka through the first set, striking 13 winners to 3 unforced errors, while converting the two break points she earned. After rain halted play at 1-1 in the second set, Sabalenka turned the tide, taking advantage of Garcia's post-delay letdown. Sabalenka did not see a break point in the first set but was able to break Garcia three times in the second set.

After a medical timeout late in the second set to receive treatment and taping on her left forearm, Garcia rediscovered her form and timing, breaking Sabalenka for a 3-1 lead. After another prolonged rain delay, Garcia held off a break chance for Sabalenka to hold to 4-1 and earned an insurance break by drawing a double-fault on break point to lead 5-2. Garcia coolly closed out the rain-addled match to level her head-to-head against Sabalenka to 2-2.

"First, to be in the final of a 1000 event after so many years, and the scenario of today was just unbelievable," Garcia said. "We had to stop a few times. We never know when we will come back. It was long wait, and in the wait you never know what you are supposed to do, so it was tough.

"I'm very happy with the last preparation for the comeback at 3-1. I was really ready for every point. It made the difference."

Garcia finished the match with 24 winners to 18 unforced errors, breaking Sabalenka six times. Sabalenka tallied 16 winners to 32 unforced errors, breaking Garcia three times.