In the first year of their alliance, the WTA and Hologic amplified preventive health education, along with elevating fundraising efforts with WTA Charities to benefit research on women’s cancers.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The groundbreaking partnership between the WTA and its global lead sponsor, the women’s health innovator Hologic, has reached millions of fans worldwide since March with a united vision of greater wellness and equality for women. This outreach includes WTA players and legends who have used their influential voices to encourage other women to make preventive care, especially health screenings that enable early detection and treatment of disease, a top priority.

In the first year of their alliance, the WTA and Hologic have completed several campaigns and events focused on championing the well-being of women, including expanding health resources to WTA athletes, presenting panel discussions on women’s health with domestic and international media, amplifying preventive health education across the Hologic WTA Tour and online community and elevating fundraising efforts with WTA Charities to benefit research on women’s cancers.

“The results we’ve seen from our first year of partnership are a powerful indication of the meaningful change we are going to achieve together,” WTA President Micky Lawler said. “We are very proud of the progress we’ve made not only with our players and the enhanced health resources we’ve extended, but also the message we’ve been privileged to share with women around the world. As two organizations who are dedicated to a more equitable future for women, we are excited to build on this success and inspire a healthier future.”

Hologic Chairman, President and CEO Steve MacMillan expressed growing excitement for the partnership.

“The past nine months have proven that when two champions for women join forces, we can make an exponentially greater impact for women globally -- on and off the court. We’re gratified by the tennis community’s expanding support for the Hologic-WTA partnership, and we look forward to our collaboration achieving ever greater gains for women through our purpose-driven initiatives and innovations.”

Expanded Player Health Resources:

The Hologic-WTA partnership debuted at the BNP Paribas Open, displaying an immediate commitment to athlete wellness. During this year’s player health evaluations, an estimated 150 players participated in comprehensive health screenings with added support from Hologic’s investment and latest medical technology. In addition to the WTA’s existing robust screenings in dermatology, cardiology, orthopedics, internal medicine, nutrition, hydration and mental health, WTA athletes welcomed the opportunity to undergo a scan with Hologic’s Horizon® DXA system to receive detailed analysis of their bone density -- a valuable insight for players. Highlighting the partnership’s multi-year investment in athlete wellness, WTA player heath evaluations will increase to an annual frequency and the WTA and Hologic will jointly put a special focus on athletic performance in 2023.

Panel Discussions with Media Worldwide:

Capturing the true essence of prioritizing one’s health, the WTA and Hologic invited media throughout the season to take part in panel discussions with top WTA players and legends as they shared their personal accounts of prioritizing their own health. From Indian Wells and Madrid to Berlin and New York City, the partnership spotlighted the significance of preventive care not only through the experiences of professional tennis players, but also the knowledge of top medical experts and cutting-edge research courtesy of the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index . Players and icons who joined the panel events to authenticate the critical role that routine health visits and screenings play in realizing a woman’s full potential included Pam Shriver, Jessica Pegula and Christina McHale at the BNP Paribas Open; Martina Navratilova and Carla Suarez Navarro at the Mutua Madrid Open; and Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys and Martina once again at the Her Health Advantage gathering in New York City ahead of the US Open.

Amplified Women’s Health Education

From International Women’s Day in March to Fibroid Awareness Month in July to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the WTA and its players have committed to educating the public on the importance of prioritizing one’s health. Fans were able to see several engaging off-court moments – highlighted across the WTA’s and Hologic’s digital channels – that gave them behind-the-scenes access to players’ individualized health experiences:

--Sloane Stephens toured the innovative technologies at Hologic’s headquarters in Marlborough, Massachusetts in July. She met with scientists, engineers, technicians and others to learn how they produce and maintain medical devices for breast, skeletal, cervical and surgical health.

--Garbiñe Muguruza enjoyed a firsthand look at Hologic’s innovations that enable earlier detection and treatment of key medical conditions affecting women, including cervical cancer and sexually transmitted infections, during her October visit to Hologic’s largest campus – in San Diego, California.

--Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula toured Hologic’s Genius® 3D Mammography mobile coach, which provides demonstrations and educational information on the benefits of 3D Mammography, during the San Diego Open in October.

--Bianca Andreescu met thousands of people in November at the Massachusetts Conference for Women, where Hologic was a lead sponsor. She urged them to make their health a top priority.

--WTA players and legends were also featured in videos promoting preventive care, including an educational PSA and two interviews detailing Martina Navratilova’s breast cancer diagnosis and Carla Suarez Navarro’s battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Elevated Fundraising:

With a long history of philanthropic support for nonprofits dedicated to improving women’s health, increasing educational access and boosting social equality, Hologic teamed up with WTA Charities’ ACEing Cancer program this year, further supporting its mission to empower women through equality, education, leadership and health and wellness.

The annual campaign, now titled “ACEing Cancer by Hologic,” has provided crucial financial support to researchers and nonprofits dedicated to fighting cancers that affect women. To date, the collaboration has seen great fundraising success with Hologic’s pledge to donate for every singles ace served at WTA 1000 and 500 tournaments, totaling an estimated $100,000 USD in donations in 2022. Tennis fans are also welcomed to pledge their support by donating at wtatennis.com/ACEingcancer.

To view more highlights from the Hologic WTA Tour partnership on social, visit the WTA Instagram page and Hologic x WTA highlights reel here. To learn more about preventive care for women across the ages, visit screeningsforher.com