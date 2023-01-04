The United Cup Perth City Final between Greece and Croatia is level at 2-2 after singles wins for Maria Sakkari, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Donna Vekic and Borna Gojo, and will be decided by the final mixed doubles rubber.

PERTH, Australia -- The Perth City Final will go down to a mixed doubles decider after Borna Gojo triumphed 6-4, 6-2 over Stefanos Sakellaridis to level the tie between Croatia and Greece at 2-2. In the preceding rubber, Maria Sakkari had given Greece a 2-1 lead after defeating Petra Martic 6-3, 6-3.

Earlier in the day session, Donna Vekic had kicked off the tie with an emphatic 6-2, 6-0 defeat of Despina Papamichail in just 64 minutes, giving Croatia an early 1-0 lead. However, Stefanos Tsitsipas drew level at 1-1 after coming from 4-1 down in the third set to beat Borna Coric for the first time 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5.

No.158-ranked Papamichail had impressed in her United Cup campaign so far, pulling out a three-set win over Isabella Shinikova on Day 1 and then delivering a superb performance against Alison Van Uytvanck. But the 29-year-old had few answers to Vekic's relentless power.

Rookies learning from the best at United Cup

Papamichail showed off her trademark grit in the first game, saving four break points for an early hold. But Vekic converted her sixth break point of the day in the third game, winning an exchange that featured net cords and a cat-and-mouse volley exchange before Papamichail put a smash wide.

Thereafter, Vekic settled and began to dominate. The former WTA No.19's return was in fiery form, particularly on the off forehand, one of which captured another break for 5-2. She leavened her power with finesse, too, with the dropshot proving increasingly successful.

The second set was near-flawless from the Croat, who conceded only eight points and did not face a game point during it.

Tsitsipas responded by maintaining his perfect start to the 2023 season, coming through a topsy-turvy encounter with Coric 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5 in a must-win rubber.

The ATP No.4 took to court under pressure, and he had to dig deep as Coric staged a recovery after saving two match points serving at 5-6 in the second set. The Greek was then in trouble 4-1 down in the decider, but he rallied to a thrilling 2-hour, 32-minute win.

"Whenever I play [Borna], it’s definitely not easy, but I keep reminding myself that it doesn’t get better than this and his level of tennis is going to improve my level of tennis," said Tsitsipas after the match. "So yeah, I’ve lost some, now I’ve won some too. It’s important to get matches against opponents like this that raise the bar high. They require you to find ways to win, even when you’re not feeling your best."

Coric had prevailed in both his meetings with Tsitsipas in 2022, including a notable victory in the Cincinnati final, but the Greek showed no early signs of being affected by those defeats as he dominated the first set on RAC Arena. Tsitsipas’ all-around game was dialled in as he dropped just two points on serve in the set and was clinical in converting all three of his break points.

ATP No.26 Coric had shown impressive form in the group stage in Perth, where he opened with wins against Francisco Cerundolo and Arthur Rinderknech, and he reacted well to dropping his first set of the 2023 season. The Croatian produced a couple of searing backhand winners during a second set that offered few chances against serve.

Tsitsipas almost made his move in the 12th game, but Coric saved two match points to force a tie-break and then stayed consistent to level the match after opening an ultimately unassailable 6-2 lead. The momentum was all with Coric as he broke Tsitsipas for the first time in the match and opened a 4-1 lead in the deciding set, but the Greek’s big hitting continued to pull Coric effectively around the court. He won five of the last six games, finally sealing victory with his sixth match point.

"I was just trying to continue that momentum that I built from the very first moment when I entered the court," said Tsitsipas. "He responded very fiercely in that particular moment, so I just had to continue with the way I fight, with the way I do things, and I’m so, so glad… That last shot was the moment I was really looking forward to and a very good down-the-line backhand in fact, it surprised me. What a relief."

A pumped up @mariasakkari gives Team Greece a 2-1 lead at the City Finals in Perth#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/vy2C91GXMn — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 4, 2023

The clash of the two teams' top WTA players saw Sakkari deliver a fine serving performance to shut out Martic. The WTA No.6 landed 67% of her first deliveries and won 73% of those points -- a recipe for success, as she was broken just once and only faced break points in two games. By contrast, Martic's serve was not the weapon it can be, with only 54% of her first serves landed.

Both players fired 19 winners apiece, but Sakkari demonstrated both more consistency and better execution on big points. A series of Martic errors paved the way for Sakkari to break for 5-3 in the first set, and the two-time major semifinalist kept a firm grasp of momentum by unleashing on a sequence of forehands to capture Martic's serve again at the start of the second set.

Sakkari gave Martic few opportunities on return, and the Croat was largely unable to take her half-chances. Some fine shotmaking staved off the double break at the start of the second set, but Martic could not build on a 0-30 lead on Sakkari's serve in the next game. Neither could she convert two break-back points in the penultimate game of the match.

To the mixed 👍



Borna Gojo defeats Stefanos Sakellaridis 6-4 6-2 to set a deciding mixed doubles rubber between Croatia and Greece. #UnitedCup @UnitedCupTennis pic.twitter.com/8vDfakHpn1 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 4, 2023

Gojo hit back on Croatia's behalf with an authoritative win over No.803-ranked Sakellaridis. The No.144-ranked Wake Forest alumnus' heroics had sealed their defeat of France one day earlier, and Gojo completed an unbeaten Perth singles campaign in style.

Sakellaridis, 18, had thrilled his teammates and a partisan Greek crowd on his United Cup debut with a three-set upset of Belgium's Zizou Bergs. But an error-strewn opening service game saw him drop serve immediately against Gojo, and from there the teenager found himself chasing the scoreboard in vain.

The powerful Gojo dominated behind his own serve, winning 100% of the points behind his first delivery and only facing one break point late in the second set. Once Sakellaridis had settled, he demonstrated impressive fluidity from the baseline to find 16 winners to Gojo's 13.

But it wasn't enough to turn the match around. Gojo scored another early breakthrough in the second set, navigating five deuces to break Sakellaridis for 2-1, and cruised from there, sealing match point with a booming smash.

The deciding mixed doubles rubber will be contested by Sakkari and Tsitsipas, who are unbeaten in two matches this week so far, against first-time pairing Martic and Gojo.