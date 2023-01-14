No.11 seed Paula Badosa and Australian No.1 Ajla Tomljanovic pulled out of the year's first Grand Slam due to injuries.

Badosa, the No.11 seed and top-ranked Spaniard, suffered an abductor injury on Thursday during her grueling Adelaide International 2 quarterfinal against Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Badosa won that two-and-a-half-hour straight-sets match, but withdrew from Friday's Adelaide 2 semifinal before also ruling herself out of the upcoming Grand Slam.

"During the quarterfinal match in Adelaide, I hurt myself and after receiving the results I will have to be out a few weeks," Badosa posted on social media. "Sad to miss Australian Open this year, really going to miss it. I will do everything I can to return as soon as possible."

Badosa, a former World No.2 who has won three Hologic WTA Tour singles titles, reached the Round of 16 last year for her best Australian Open showing in her career to date.

Australian No.1 Tomljanovic will miss her home Slam due to a knee injury.

"It absolutely pains me to have to write this message but unfortunately I won't be able to compete at this year's Australian Open," Tomljanovic posted on social media. "I've done absolutely everything in my power to get healthy but just ran out of time to heal and be 100% ready to compete at a high level.

"It's been a very tough decision to make but I have to listen to my body. It's no secret that this is my favorite place to play so it hurts to miss out on a great opportunity to play in front of my home crowd and be surrounded by the incredible love and atmosphere."

World No.35 Tomljanovic has been on a roll at Grand Slams of late, reaching the quarterfinals at the last two majors, 2022 Wimbledon and the 2022 US Open.

Leolia Jeanjean of France and Laura Pigossi of Brazil, who each lost in the final round of qualifying, will take the two vacated spaces in the main draw as lucky losers.