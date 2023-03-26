One of the most captivating periods of the tennis season, the Indian Wells-Miami double, is also a time when the tennis fashion scene is exceptionally vibrant.

Marija Zivlak of Women's Tennis Blog has highlighted a number of WTA outfits that stand out during the 2023 Sunshine Double, and they're available for purchase at Tennis Warehouse.

Newly crowned Indian Wells champion Elena Rybakina introduced the adidas Women’s Marimekko Premium Tennis Dress, a standout piece from the three-stripe brand’s latest collaboration with Finnish design house Marimekko. The dress that comes with a coordinating ball shortie combines Marimekko’s iconic 1960s print and adidas’ cutting-edge performance technology.

Right before and after matches, Rybakina stayed warm in the adidas Women’s Marimekko Premium Tennis Jacket, a cropped design whose colorblocked coral, light blue and beige pattern complements the dress. As for the shoes, the representative of Kazakhstan wears a white adidas Avacourt with silver accents.

The 2023 BNP Paribas Open doubles champions promoted Fila and Lotto along the way to their 15th title together. Barbora Krejcikova debuted a Fila Tie Breaker outfit featuring a swirl black-and-white print with pink glo accents. Katerina Siniakova paired the Lotto Women's Spring Tech Print Tank with the solid black Lotto Women's Squadra Short.

Karolina Pliskova wears a stunning blue radiance color ensemble that exemplifies style and functionality, perfect for high-level competition. This photo from the Miami Open shows the Czech donning the Fila Women's Tie Breaker Cross Back Tank, which includes striped elastic tank straps that cross at the back and a built-in shelf bra with removable cups.

The former World No.1 pairs the top with the Fila Women's Tie Breaker High Waist Skirt, which features a striped elastic waistband in the collection's colors, a built-in shortie, pleated back, UPF 50+ sun protection, moisture-wicking fabric and an F-box logo at the left hem.

Pliskova’s tennis game is supported by the updated Fila Axilus Energized 2.

Playing her last tournament as a representative of Asics before switching to On, Iga Swiatek repeated her Australian Open style at the BNP Paribas Open -- the Asics Women’s Spring Match Graphic Tank and Asics Women’s Spring Match Short in the color scheme of dusk violet, off-white and orange.

Caroline Garcia also continues to wear her apparel from the season’s first Grand Slam -- the Yonex Women's 2023 Melbourne Dress, a light purple polo-style tank dress featuring a subtle floral pattern. When it comes to tennis shoes, the Frenchwoman loves New Balance.

Aryna Sabalenka sported a yellow double spaghetti strap tank top and maroon shorts on her way to the final of the BNP Paribas Open. In Miami, the No.2-ranked player stuck to the separates but opted for a fresh color palette, with shades of purple taking center stage. The reigning Australian Open champion’s shoe is the NikeCourt Zoom NXT White/Earth/Citron.

