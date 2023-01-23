What are top WTA players wearing at the 2023 Australian Open? Here's a closer look at the latest fashions in the tennis world.

What are top WTA players wearing at the 2023 Australian Open? Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog gives us an inside look at the leading Nike, adidas, Fila, Yonex, Lotto and Asics outfits from this year.

Nike delivers bold patterns combined with beautiful hues of green abyss and rush fuchsia. Aryna Sabalenka rocks the Nike Women's Spring Slam Dress. Its flouncy skirt features a colorful print inspired by topographic maps. The tight-fitting top includes an illusion of a racerfront silhouette and modified racerback with cutout. The world number five completes the outfit with the NikeCourt Zoom NXT Tennis Shoe in the white/earth/citron colorway.

Emma Raducanu paired the body-hugging Nike Women’s Spring Slam Tank with the flirty Nike Women’s Spring Slam Skirt, a pleated design with an asymmetrical hemline, mesh waistband and integrated shortie. The 2021 US Open champion’s footwork is supported by the Nike Zoom Vapor 11, which offers the performance of a tennis shoe with iconic Nike running shoe style.

Adidas proudly delivers clothes made with yarn that includes captured industrial emissions.

Garbiñe Muguruza‘s adidas Melbourne Tennis Dress is a three-in-one item that layers a black mesh shell over a printed sports bra and shorts. The Spaniard’s tennis shoe of choice is the adidas Avacourt in the black/silver/blue colorway.

Jessica Pegula pairs a simple black skirt with the adidas Women's Melbourne Match Tennis Tank - Pink, an ultra-breathable, beach-style design featuring layered back and keyhole cutout. The American’s kicks are the Barricades.

Maria Sakkari is also wearing Barricade shoes. When it comes to her outfit, the Greek athlete rocks the adidas Women’s Melbourne Tennis Crop Tank in a multicolor print inspired by “our planet’s natural CO2 filters” and pure black adidas Women’s Core Match Short.

World number one Iga Swiatek launched the Asics Women’s Spring Match Graphic Tank and Asics Women’s Spring Match Short. The color palette is dusk violet and off-white with orange accents. The top-seeded player at the Australian Open introduced a new generation of her Gel Resolution shoe model, designed to maximize stability and reduce lateral breaking time during baseline movement.

Karolina Pliskova brings color splash clothing to the tennis courts in Melbourne. The former World No.1 pairs a wide racerback silhouette of the Fila Women’s AO Merle Tank with the just as colorful Fila Women’s AO Lou Skirt that features asymmetrical pleats. Her new Axilus 2 Energized shoes come in purple cactus flower/white/limelight.

Barbora Krejcikova also promotes the Fila Alley collection, but her outfit combines just two colors -- navy and limoncello. The Czech’s Alley Halter Tank is highlighted by contrast cutlines at the front and back chest. The Alley Scallop Skort is a 13.5-inch design unique for its ruffled scalloped hem.

Caroline Garcia promotes two new Yonex dresses, a black and a purple one, both of which feature a subtle floral pattern.

For tennis shoes, Garcia turned to New Balance.

Second seed Ons Jabeur nurtures classic sporty silhouettes and Lotto is a perfect clothing sponsor for her. In Melbourne, the Tunisian was clad in the Lotto Women’s Spring Tech I D2 Top and Spring Tech I D1 Short.

