MIAMI - World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka will face Dubai champion Barbora Krejcikova for the third consecutive tournament after booking her spot in the Round of 16 at the Miami with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No.31 seed Marie Bouzkova on Sunday night.

In their first career meeting, Sabalenka's relentless baseline power dominated the match from the first strike. Sabalenka came into the match under an injury cloud, having taken a medical timeout to address an upper left leg issue in the second set of her win over Shelby Rogers in the previous round. But if there was any lingering discomfort from the injury, it did not show in her flawless performance under the lights of Stadium Court.

Sabalenka broke Bouzkova twice in the opening set to build a 5-1 lead. On a night in which she did not face a single break point, Sabalenka served out the opening set at love after just 28 minutes.

Sabalenka continued her pristine serving in the second set. After breaking Bouzkova in the opening game, Sabalenka continued to manage her service games with ease before breaking the Czech a final time to build a 5-1 lead. She closed out the match two games later to extend her tour-leading record to 19-2.

Sabalenka will face former No.2 Krejcikova on Monday for a spot in the quarterfinals. This will be the third consecutive meeting between the two major champions.

Krejcikova handed Sabalenka her first loss of the season at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February, coming back from a set and a break down to win 0-6, 7-6(2), 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The Czech went on to complete an incredible week in Dubai, where she defeated the reigning No.1, No.2, and No.3 en route to her first WTA 1000 title.

Sabalenka got her revenge last week at Indian Wells. En route to the final, Sablaenka held off Krejcikova in three sets to win 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in the Round of 16.

Sabalenka leads the overall head-to-head 3-1, with three of their four matches going the distance.

