Paula Badosa earned her second Top 10 win in as many events with a straight-sets triumph over No.4 seed Ons Jabeur in Rome.

In a match between players who were both Top 10 seeds at the tournament a year ago, Paula Badosa defeated Ons Jaber 6-1, 6-4 on Friday in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In 70 minutes, Badosa extended her head-to-head lead against Jabeur to 4-1. The Tunisian was playing her first match since April 22, when she retired from her semifinal match against Iga Swiatek at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix with a calf injury.

Defending champion Jabeur withdraws from Madrid due to injury

Badosa was quick off the mark against Jabeur, as she won the first five games, and wrapped up the win by taking five of the last six from 3-1 down in the second set.

