Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and unseeded Donna Vekic each won twice Saturday to advance to the final of the bett1open in Berlin.

After the quarterfinals were washed out on Friday and pushed to Saturday due to rain, Kvitova, the No.7 seed, beat No.3 seed Caroline Garcia and unseeded 's-Hertogenbosch champion Ekaterina Alexandra to advance to her 42nd career Hologic WTA Tour final, while Vekic knocked out lucky loser Elina Avanesyan and No.6 seed Maria Sakkari to reach her 12th career final.

Neither woman lost a set in her two matches: Kvitova beat Garcia 6-4, 7-6(3) and Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4, while Vekic beat Avanesyan 6-2, 7-6(0) and Sakkari 6-4, 7-6(8).

How the matches were won: Vekic came from 2-0 and 5-3 down in the second set, but needed four match points to seal victory in the extended tiebreak. Sakkari saved a match point at 6-5, 7-6 and 8-7 before Vekic finally finished off the match.

It was her sixth win against Sakkari in nine career meetings, though the match was their first on grass in six years. Vekic had previously beaten Sakkari on the surface on her way to the Nottingham title in 2017, one of four career finals she's now reached on grass.

Kvitova, meanwhile, snapped Alexandrova's seven-match winning streak with a 1 hour, 19-minute win in which she didn't face a break point. Alexandrova was the only one of the four semifinalists to not have to play twice, as Veronika Kudermetova withdrew from their quarterfinal to start the day due to a left hip injury.

Scouting the final: Kvitova and Vekic have played five times previously, with the Czech holding a 4-1 head-to-head edge. Kvitova also won their only grass-court meeting, in Eastbourne last year 6-1, 7-6(1).