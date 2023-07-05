Top-seeded Iga Swiatek collected a straight-sets Centre Court victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round of Wimbledon.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek of Poland clinched a spot in the third round of Wimbledon for the third straight season with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo on Wednesday.

"I feel really confident," Swiatek said in her post-match press conference. "I was able to kind of do everything tactically as I wanted to, as my coach wanted me to do, on first and second round. Yeah, I feel confident. I'm going to try to kind of keep it going."

Wimbledon: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Making her first appearance on Centre Court this year, top-seeded Swiatek won her first career meeting with 84th-ranked Sorribes Tormo after just 70 minutes of play. It is Swiatek's 40th match-win of the 2023 season.

All in a day's work 💼



Top seed @iga_swiatek is through with a straight-sets win over Sorribes-Tormo.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zGRsYNK7vd — wta (@WTA) July 5, 2023

Here are some more key figures from Swiatek's latest victory:

12: Swiatek has won her last 12 contested matches after adding two victories already this week. She picked up her fourth career Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros last month, then grabbed three more wins at Bad Homburg before illness forced her to withdraw from last week's semifinals.

More from Wimbledon: Kostyuk comeback knocks out Sakkari | Sabalenka cruises to opening win

26: On Wednesday, Swiatek was the more aggressive of the two, as she used her fiery groundstrokes to successfully rally past Sorribes Tormo's world-class footspeed and defense. Swiatek fired 26 winners in the match, compared to the Spaniard's three.

"It's never easy to play against Sara because she runs to everything, she's always kind of resetting the rally," Swiatek said. "But I wanted to be patient. I really used my power today."

83: The World No.1 was also mostly untroubled on serve, winning 83 percent of points when she got her first serve in play. Swiatek dropped her serve while leading 2-0, but she never faced another break point after that early stumble.