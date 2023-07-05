Marta Kostyuk overcame rain and the loss of the first set 6-0 to defeat No.8 seed Maria Sakkari in the first round of Wimbledon.

WIMBLEDON, England -- After more than 24 hours of rain at the All England Club, a disjointed disorder was restored on a damp Wednesday.

The No.8-seeded Maria Sakkari, playing her first-round match a day late, produced a scintillating first set -- only to lose to Marta Kostyuk 0-6, 7-5, 6-2.

The unseeded Kostyuk beat Sakkari for the first time in three tries -- and a Top 10 player for the first time in her career. Previously, Kostyuk had been 0-for-14, including five such matches in 2023 alone. Perhaps that was why when it ended, the unseeded 21-year-old from Ukraine fell to her knees, sobbing tears of joy.

A simply remarkable turnaround 🤯@marta_kostyuk stages a brilliant fightback against the No.8 seed Maria Sakkari to make her way into the second round, 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zGieUfKTLz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2023

Wimbledon remains the only Grand Slam in which Sakkari has failed to reach the second week.

While No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, No.3 Elena Rybakina and No.6 Ons Jabeur got their first-round matches in on Tuesday under the roofs of Centre Court and No.1 Court, the rest of the draw’s bottom half was not as fortunate. With the rain gradually, grudgingly drifting away from the All England Club, there was a frenzy of activity around the grounds with 42 scheduled women’s singles matches -- across two rounds and both halves of the draw.

The good news? All five of Monday’s top-half matches left hanging were completed. Anett Kontaveit, who has announced this is her last tournament, will live for another day after defeating Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. Sloane Stephens, Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins and Elisabetta Cocciaretto also advanced.

3 - Marta Kostyuk is the 3rd player to defeat a top-10 seeded player at Wimbledon in the Open Era after losing the first set 0-6 after Sandrine Testud (1997 v Monica Seles) and Shinobu Asagoe (2003 v Daniela Hantuchova). Triumphant. #Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/IhFFPBLgOp — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 5, 2023

Wednesday began the way Tuesday ended -- with rain delaying the 11 a.m. matches. There were subsequently two more rain stoppages, and at 3 p.m. local time, there had been more rain delays (3) than completed matches (0). At 3:02 p.m., Daria Kasatikina completed the first match, a 6-0, 6-2 over British wild card Jodie Burrage to advance to the third round.

