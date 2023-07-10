Elena Rybakina had to play only five games Monday to move on to the Wimbledon quarterfinals after Beatriz Haddad Maia retired from their match.

No. 13 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia retired with what appeared to be a back injury trailing 4-1.

No.3 Rybakina will play the winner of the match later on Centre Court between No.6 Ons Jabeur and No.9 Petra Kvitova.

The defending champion has now won 14 of her first 15 matches at the All England Club, a feat matched only by Billie Jean King and Maria Sharapova.

Only Iga Swiatek (41) and Aryna Sabalenka (38) have won more matches than her 35.

Through four matches, Rybakina has now won 32 of 33 service games, facing just seven break points.

It seemed destined to be a classic matchup: Both players, at six feet tall with long limbs, have games built for grass and are capable of big groundstrokes and even bigger serves.

Previously, Haddad Maia had won the only two matches they’d played, earlier this year in Dubai and, via retirement, Stuttgart.

Rybakina’s consistently overpowering serve carried her to the title a year ago and the first game offered a window into that continuing trend. Rybakina won the first point with a 112 mph ace down the middle, the second on a 104 mph offering that was unreturnable. That was followed by a double fault, a 108 mph unreturnable serve and -- at last -- an actual rally that saw Haddad Maia dump a backhand in the net.

Rybakina broke through in the fourth game when the Brazilian’s backhand found the net. After that point, though, Haddad Maia stopped along the baseline and appeared to be in pain. During a medical timeout, in a standing position, a trainer manipulated her lower back. After a brief conversation, Haddad walked gingerly off the court.

She returned several minutes later but was still moving slowly and seemed to be in pain. Rybakina won the next game at love and with tears in her eyes Haddad Maia was forced to retire after only 27 minutes. The two players met on her side with an embrace.