Montreal's own Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first Omnium Banque Nationale Round of 16 after a three-hour effort to oust No.12 Beatriz Haddad Maia.

MONTREAL, Canada -- 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez came into the Omnium Banque Nationale having never won a main-draw match at her home tournament. Now, after an inspired effort to defeat World No.12 Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, the 20-year-old Canadian is into the Round of 16.

The victory snapped a 10-match losing streak to Top 20 opponents and was Fernandez's best win by ranking since 2022 Roland Garros.

Now ranked No.81, Fernandez brought the competitive grit that enthralled New York to her hometown and the raucous partisan crowd responded in kind. Over the course of the tight 2-hour and 55-minute match, Fernandez played aggressively from the baseline and took her game to Haddad Maia, who was a finalist last year in Toronto.

After coming back from 2-0 down in the first set to break Haddad Maia to win the set 7-5, Fernandez broke early to lead 3-1 in the second set. But Haddad Maia gamely battled back, saving a match point against her own serve to hold to 5-5. Reeling from her missed opportunity, Fernandez was broken at love and Haddad Maia quickly took the match to a decider.

The final set was decided by just one break of serve, earned by Fernandez to break to 5-3. With the crowd on Iga Stadium on the edge of their seats, Fernandez closed out the match with a rousing love hold. Fernandez fired 31 winners off the ground in the match, including 21 on her forehand side, while holding Haddad Maia to just 13.

Fernandez will face No.48 Danielle Collins for a spot in the quarterfinals. Collins has also enjoyed a resurgent week in Montreal, defeating Elina Svitolina and No.8 seed Maria Sakkari in straight sets to make the Round of 16. It is the first time the American has tallied back-to-back wins since making the Austin semifinal in February.

More to follow...