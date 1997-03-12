WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Ferro_crop Inactive

Fiona
Ferro

FRA
29 yrs
5' 7" (1.70 m)
Current Singles Rank
100
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
39 / 18
Prize Money
$317,196

Stories

Loading videos

Biography

  • Coached by Emmanuel Planque
  • Picked up her first tennis racquet at age 7 after seeing her two older brothers playing
  • Describes herself as a complete, fast and creative player, determined to fight for each point until the end. Favorite shot is her forehand and favorite tournament is Roland Garros, although enjoys playing on every surface
  • Best tennis memory so far is winning the 2019 Fed Cup with France
  • Does not have specific tennis idols, but has found players to be inspiring in different ways
  • Long-term career goals are winning big titles and Grand Slams
  • Nickname is Fio
  • Favorite musician is French rapper Oreslan
  • Enjoys cooking and reading
  • In one word, would describe herself as determined

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

39

Height

5' 7" (1.70 m)

Birthday

Mar 12, 1997 March 12, 1997

Birthplace

Libramont, Belgium

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (2): 2020 - Palermo
2019 - Lausanne


WTA 125 TITLES & FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (2): 2026 - Montreux, Oeiras-CETO
Finalist (1): 2026 - Palermo

Career in Review

Qualified for 2023 Roland Garros before falling first round (l. Peterson). Finished R-Up at WTA 125 in Barranquilla, Columbia (l. Maria). Won two ITF events in 2023 including W60 in Biarritz.

Highlights of 2021 season was SF at Lyon (l. Golubic) and QF runs at Istanbul (ret. w/abdominal injury vs. eventual champion Cirstea) and Lausanne (l. Burel)

Grand Slam breakthrough came with R16 showing at 2020 Roland Garros (l. Kenin)

Finished 2020 season at No.42 for highest year-end ranking and first inside Top 50. Broke into Top 50 at No.44 after winning second career title at 2020 Palermo (d. Kontaveit in F)

Enjoyed breakthrough season in 2019, lifting maiden WTA title in her career first tour-level final at Lausanne (d. Cornet in F); posted first Top 100 year-end finish (No.63)

Reached one additional SF in 2019 at Lugano and the QF on two other occasions at Strasbourg and Palermo

Contested the main draw at all four Grand Slams for the first time in 2019, achieving her best result at the majors by reaching the 3r at the US Open (l. No.18 seed Q.Wang)

Member of the French Fed Cup squad that were crowned 2019 Fed Cup champions, beating Australia away from home in November

Finished 2018 ranked No.102 highlighted by maiden WTA QF at Guangzhou (l. eventual champion Q.Wang). Also made 2r at Roland Garros, Tashkent and Luxembourg and won first four titles on ITF Circuit

Prior to 2018 Roland Garros had lost 1r on eight previous tour-level main draw appearances

Made WTA qualifying debut at 2014 Strasbourg

Played first events of career on ITF Circuit in 2012

Latest Matches

All Matches
Loading matches

Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.

Matches do not include current week match results.

Player updates

All news View all news
highlights
Talia Gibson, Singapore 2026

Gibson advances past Ferro in Singapore, sets Anisimova clash

01:59
4w ago
stats corner

Rankings Watch: Rybakina rises to No. 1, Kostyuk breaks Top 10

8m read
1mo ago
Elena Rybakina, US Open 2026
Match Reaction

By the numbers: Andreeva handles Ferro in Paris for 16th win of clay season

3m read
4mo ago
Mirra_Andreeva_-_Roland_Garros_2026_-_Day_1-DSC_3250A
highlights

Bouzas Maneiro pulls off comeback vs. Ferro to make Rabat quarters

5mo ago
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Rabat 2026
04:27
highlights

Ferro holds off Kovinic in Rabat meeting of former Top 50 players

5mo ago
Fiona Ferro, Rabat 2026
03:21
highlights

Cirstea survives Ferro challenge in third-set tiebreak in Rouen

6mo ago
Sorana Cirstea, Rouen 2026
05:21
highlights

On home soil, Bartunkova overcomes Ferro to reach Ostrava quarters

8mo ago
Nikola Bartunkova, Ostrava 2026
03:34