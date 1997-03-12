Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2020 - Palermo

2019 - Lausanne





WTA 125 TITLES & FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2026 - Montreux, Oeiras-CETO

Finalist (1): 2026 - Palermo



Career in Review

Qualified for 2023 Roland Garros before falling first round (l. Peterson). Finished R-Up at WTA 125 in Barranquilla, Columbia (l. Maria). Won two ITF events in 2023 including W60 in Biarritz.



Highlights of 2021 season was SF at Lyon (l. Golubic) and QF runs at Istanbul (ret. w/abdominal injury vs. eventual champion Cirstea) and Lausanne (l. Burel)



Grand Slam breakthrough came with R16 showing at 2020 Roland Garros (l. Kenin)



Finished 2020 season at No.42 for highest year-end ranking and first inside Top 50. Broke into Top 50 at No.44 after winning second career title at 2020 Palermo (d. Kontaveit in F)



Enjoyed breakthrough season in 2019, lifting maiden WTA title in her career first tour-level final at Lausanne (d. Cornet in F); posted first Top 100 year-end finish (No.63)



Reached one additional SF in 2019 at Lugano and the QF on two other occasions at Strasbourg and Palermo



Contested the main draw at all four Grand Slams for the first time in 2019, achieving her best result at the majors by reaching the 3r at the US Open (l. No.18 seed Q.Wang)



Member of the French Fed Cup squad that were crowned 2019 Fed Cup champions, beating Australia away from home in November



Finished 2018 ranked No.102 highlighted by maiden WTA QF at Guangzhou (l. eventual champion Q.Wang). Also made 2r at Roland Garros, Tashkent and Luxembourg and won first four titles on ITF Circuit



Prior to 2018 Roland Garros had lost 1r on eight previous tour-level main draw appearances



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2014 Strasbourg



Played first events of career on ITF Circuit in 2012