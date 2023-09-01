World No.10 Karolina Muchova is quickly cementing herself as the Queen of the Tweener. The Czech shot-maker dazzled with another one at the US Open.

NEW YORK -- Karolina Muchova brought her hot-shot skills to the US Open, wowing the crowd and commentators with a perfectly struck tweener.

Facing Taylor Townsend in the third round on Friday, Muchova had just pocketed a hotly-contested 70-minute first set, taking it with a perfect tiebreak. But there was no rest for the weary. On the second point of the second set, Muchova came into the net on a short approach, which Townsend chased down. A shot-maker in her own right, Townsend put a perfect lob right on the baseline.

The World No.10 had no other choice but to respond with her own perfect shot, a tweener-lob that caught Townsend and delivered the Czech the point.

Townsend could only look back at her friend and smile. Game recognizes game.

Muchova bests Townsend in US Open battle of touch

Watch the full point below:

"Taylor is the one I always chitchat a little bit in the locker room," Muchova said after the 7-6(0), 6-3 win. "She has a great game. She's funny.

"I wish her the best, because I like the game she plays. It's very similar to mine, so that's what I as well told her at the net. She's bringing the fire now, so I hope she keeps going."

If Muchova's tweener-lob looked familiar, let's wind it back to February at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships: