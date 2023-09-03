Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has lost just 10 games across her first three matches at the US Open. Hitting through her defense has been a daunting challenge.

NEW YORK -- Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has been all business through the first week at the US Open. The World No.9 has dropped just 10 games across three matches, booking a spot in the Round of 16 for just the second time in New York.

US Open 2023: Draw | Order of play | Scores | 411

On Saturday night, Vondrousova sealed a 57-minute win over 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, winning 6-2, 6-1 well after midnight. She'll face rising American Peyton Stearns for a spot in her first US Open quarterfinal.

Vondrousova has been downright stingy. She hit 27 winners to just 10 unforced errors in her first-round win over Korea's Han Na Lae. Italy's Martina Trevisan did better at holding the Czech to 10 winners, but Vondrousova gave away just 13 errors.

Vondrousova, Stearns cruise into US Open's second week

She saved her most clinical performance for Alexandrova. Making just three unforced errors off the ground, Vondrousova never let Alexandrova power her through her. The Czech's "brick wall" defense was on full display early. Serving at 3-1 in the first set, Vondrousova's anticipation and cat-like reflexes resulted in sublime all-court defending, punctuated by a stunning volley to seal the point.

Watch the hot shot below:

More from the US Open: