World No.4 Jessica Pegula advanced to the Toray Pan Pacific Open final after defeating No.6 Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in Saturday's semifinals. Pegula's victory boosted her into a fourth final this season and ended Sakkari's seven match win streak, which began with the Greek's title run in Guadalajara.

The victory is Pegula's 33rd hard-court win of the season, tying her for the most on tour alongside her doubles partner Coco Gauff.

Bidding to win her second title of the season, Pegula will face No.8 seed Veronika Kudermetova in Sunday's final. Kudermetova endured a marathon match to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6(6), 6-7(2), 6-3 in over three hours and advance to her second final of the season.

Entering the match, Sakkari held a 5-3 lead in the head-to-head, most recently defeating Pegula en route to the Washington D.C. final in August.

In their ninth career meeting, Pegula took control from the start of the match and did not relinquish her advantage. Pegula finished the match with 21 winners to Sakkari's nine and broke serve on five of her eight break point chances.

"When you're top-ranked, I think it just depends on how you play that day and how you execute your game plan, and some days it's better than others," Pegula said. "I think the faster courts here probably help me a little more than the slower surfaces I've played her in the past, so I tried to take advantage of that."

