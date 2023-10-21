Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse's Cinderella run on home soil will continue into the final of the Transylvania Open, where she'll face first-time finalist Tamara Korpatsch of Germany.

The two unseeded players won their semifinal matches in straight sets Saturday. Wildcard Ruse was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over No.4 seed Rebeka Masarova of Spain, while Korpatsch came through an all-German match against Eva Lys, 6-4, 6-3.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse takes out No. 4 seed Masarova 6-1, 6-4 for a WTA final on home soil in Cluj-Napoca!

Ruse played two finals in July of 2021, winning her first career Hologic WTA Tour singles title in Hamburg, Germany on clay over Andrea Petkovic and finishing runner-up to Danielle Collins in Palermo.

She hadn't reached a final since then, but picked up a win over second-seeded American Alycia Parks in the first round before following that up with an 81-minute win over Masarova in their first career meeting. After an easy first set, Ruse lost serve to begin the second, but quickly reestablished herself to the tune of a 6-1, 4-1 lead.

Then, the match got more complex: Ruse failed to serve out the match at 6-1, 5-3, and Masarova let two chances for 5-5 slip away before the Romanian finished off the win.

Korpatsch, meanwhile, is bidding to be the 12th first-time champion in singles on tour this year. She beat her younger compatriot in 82 minutes, taking command of the match by winning eight of nine games from 4-3 down in the first set.

The 28-year-old German had previously not won a set in her first three tour-level semifinals, having won 12 games in the six sets in those matches.

Ruse owns a 2-0 head-to-head record against Korpatsch, with both of those wins coming in three sets. But the two have not played since 2020.