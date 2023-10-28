Beatriz Haddad Maia showed off a flash of brilliance earlier this month at the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open 2023.
Facing Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round, Haddad Maia’s reflexes were put to the test when her opponent scrambled to the net and struck what appeared to be a surefire overhead winner. But Haddad Maia was somehow able to get her racquet on the ball and sent a clean lob over an out-of-position Sasnovich.
Sasnovich could only applaud the effort. Haddad Maia would go on to win the match in a third-set tiebreak.