CANCUN, Mexico -- Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals of the GNP Seguros WTA Finals with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 winner against Elena Rybakina on Friday,

Sabalenka is now one step closer to finishing as the year-end No.1. If she wins her Saturday semifinal match, she’ll lock it down. If Sabalenka loses Saturday and Iga Swiatek goes on to win the title here, Swiatek will regain the top ranking she carried for 75 weeks but lost after the US Open.

Sabalenka joined Jessica Pegula as the first two semifinalists this year.

“Was really tough battle in really tough conditions,” Sabalenka said of the two-day match that ran 2 hours, 27 minutes. “I’m super happy that I was able to get this win no matter what.”

This match began Thursday night but was plagued by several rain delays; play was suspended just past 11:30 p.m. with Sabalenka leading 6-2, 3-5. The two returned to the Estadio Paradisus court some 16 hours later.

Inside two minutes, Rybakina had leveled the match at a set apiece.

The first game of the third was a monumental test of wills, with Sabalenka surviving nine deuces and two break points in a 17-minute hold of serve. With Rybakina serving at 1-2, Sabalenka unleashed a pair of forehand winners to take the early lead.

It was back on serve when Rybakina broke back, the deal-breaker being a Sabalenka double fault. Sabalenka then secured the third straight break of the set, at love, to take a decisive 4-2 lead.

Serving for the match at 5-3, Sabalenka fought off five break points and converted her fourth match point with a thundering ace.

A runner-up at the WTA Finals last year in Fort Worth, Sabalenka is looking to become the first player to reach consecutive finals since Serena Williams (2013, 2014).

“I think I don’t have to compare this WTA Finals to last year,” Sabalenka said. “It’s completely two different tournaments, two different conditions. I would just say that this year I have to focus on myself and don’t let all these [No.1] thoughts, these challenges go to my mind and kind of like destroy myself.”

Sabalenka has now won five of seven matches against Rybakina, ending a two-match personal losing streak. It was her eighth win this year over a Top 10 player, equaling her previous best.