CANCUN, Mexico -- Iga Swiatek defeated No.5 Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 to win the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun. With Monday’s win, Swiatek will overtake Aryna Sabalenka in the Hologic WTA Tour rankings and finish as the year-end No.1 for the second consecutive season.

Swiatek capped off her unbeaten run through the end of the season with her tour-leading sixth title of the year and 17th overall. After winning the title in Beijing to finish her regular season, the 22-year-old ran the table in Cancun to finish the year on an 11-match win streak.

Swiatek became only the third player to win a title at each tour-level event in a single season. With her titles in Warsaw (WTA 250), Stuttgart and Doha (WTA 500), Beijing (WTA 1000) and Roland Garros (Grand Slam), she joins Serena Williams (2013) and Petra Kvitova (2011) as the only players to achieve the feat.

Swiatek captured her first title of the season in Doha by dropping three games to Pegula in the final. She would capture her last title of the season by dropping just one. In total, Swiatek lost just 20 games in Cancun, the most dominant run to the WTA Finals title since the round-robin format was reintroduced in 2003.

Facing Pegula for a fourth time this season, Swiatek held the overall head-to-head record at 5-3, but the American had beaten her twice this year.

Swiatek broke first for a 3-1 lead. The intensity, fast footwork and baseline aggression that were on display in her 6-3, 6-2 win over Sabalenka in the semifinals continued against Pegula.

Swiatek reeled off five straight games to take the opening set, then broke Pegula to open the second set. To pocket the 27-minute first set, Swiatek hit just three unforced errors and did not face a break point. Pegula struggled to match Swiatek’s consistency, hitting 12 unforced errors of her own.

Swiatek came into the match with a 60-1 record this season when she wins the first set. Her frontrunning skills continued in the second set. With Pegula unable to find the consistent depth to bring Swiatek out of her comfort zone, the completed her ruthless display to tally 11 consecutive games and seal the win in 59 minutes.

Swiatek's run to her first WTA Finals title included wins against three reigning major champions, posting straight-set wins over Australian Open champion Sabalenka, US Open champion Coco Gauff and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. She did not lose a set during the week.

Swiatek is the youngest WTA Finals champion since Petra Kvitova won in Istanbul in 2011. She is the second Polish champion at the event after Agnieszka Radwanska won in Singapore in 2015.