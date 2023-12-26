Former No.1 Angelique Kerber is taking a more relaxed approach to her tennis as she prepares to return to competition for the first time since giving birth to her daughter Liana. The 35-year-old German is set to play her first match in 18 months on Saturday at the United Cup, where she will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

The three-time Slam champion built her career on her indefatigable defense, lefty aggression and white-hot competitive fire. But even Kerber is unsure whether her trademark intensity remains intact after becoming a mother.

"On court, I'm a little bit more relaxed with everything, which when I'm looking back, was not always the case," Kerber told WTA Insider from Sydney. "So this changed a little bit. As a mom, it's different. I always have it in my mind. So it's not that I'm going on court and I forget I'm a mom.

"I think I will never be in the mode like I was before. It's really changed. You have it always in your mind. Even if you step on court, you have in your thoughts that you're still not alone, that there is somebody more important than yourself and you have it in your mind. But this is also maybe giving you a little bit more motivation."

Reunited with longtime coach Torben Beltz, Kerber has been putting in the work on the practice court since August. The team has taken a slow and gradual approach to getting Kerber back into form, alternating training blocks with time off.

"I was really missing tennis, even to just hit balls," Kerber said. "But of course, there are so many things that you have to get ready again after a long time not playing and not competing.

"So the first thing was getting the fitness back and to feel good body-wise. For me, tennis is never the biggest problem, it's more about coming back in shape to get out there and fight."

With the long lead-up to her competitive return, Kerber finds herself craving her first proper match. Her last tournament was 2022 Wimbledon, where she bowed out in the third round to Elise Mertens.

"I hope that I can have good matches soon, but on the other side, I will take my time as well," Kerber said. "I know I will not play my best tennis in the first few matches. I need a little bit more time and practice and feeling again. How everything works and what works in the match, competition is always different."

Kerber does not have to look far for inspiration in her comeback. Last season saw the tour's resident moms grab the headlines at the season's biggest tournaments. Victoria Azarenka kicked things off with a run to the Australian Open semifinal. Elina Svitolina followed with an inspired run to the Wimbledon semifinals. A few months later, Kerber's good friend, Caroline Wozniacki, fought her way into the second week at the US Open.

"I was talking a lot with Caroline [Wozniacki] during the last months. It's always good to have conversations with someone who has already the experience. But of course, everyone is different. Everyone has to find her own way." - Angelique Kerber

Australia will serve as a testing ground for Kerber, both on and off the court. She is hesitant to make any long-term scheduling commitments until she sees how her family and team handle the next five weeks full of flights, jet lag and competition.

"The schedule is clear that I will play the big tournaments and maybe one or two smaller ones," Kerber said. "But we will see.

"I think for me, the goal is to play again on a high level. I think this is the first goal I have. I will need time for that, but success is to enjoy the time. But on the other side, you know me, I'm really competitive.

"I really want to do my best to have a lot of matches and play good in the big tournaments. I think this is my motivation, to get out there and have fun at tournaments."