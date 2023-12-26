Caroline Garcia narrowly escaped becoming the victim of a sensational upset in the United Cup quarterfinals, holding off No.544-ranked Malene Helgo 6-2, 6-7(6), 7-6(5) in 2 hours and 33 minutes despite missing a match point in the second-set tiebreak. As a result, France have an early 1-0 lead over Norway.

No.20-ranked Garcia extended her unbeaten United Cup singles record to 5-0 overall. The Frenchwoman won both of the rubbers she contested on her debut in Perth last year, and has gone 3-0 so far in Sydney this year. Conversely, Helgo is now 0-5 in United Cup across 2023 and 2024 despite a number of valiant performances against much higher-ranked opponents in those appearances.

Initially, Garcia seemed to have the measure of Helgo. She won the first set straightforwardly, winning 90% of her first-serve points, breaking the Norwegian twice and wrapping it up with her third ace. Helgo, who leaked 10 unforced errors, repeatedly buckled under the pace coming from Garcia's groundstrokes.

Helgo managed to cling on in the second set, though, saving all three break points she faced to force a tiebreak. There, the 24-year-old began to find a new level to steal it from 5-2 down. She won the best point of the match, nailing a forehand winner after scrambling to retrieve a Garcia lob, saved a match point with a one-two punch and closed out the set with consecutive backhand winners.

In the decider, Helgo threatened a similar resurgence. Garcia relocated her dominant form to speed out to a 4-1 lead, only to gift the break back thanks to a double fault down break point. Despite serving second, Helgo delivered clutch play to force another tiebreak, where she once again cut Garcia's 4-1 lead to 6-5. But on Garcia's third match point, a Helgo return clipped the tape and sat up -- and a relieved Garcia took the opportunity to put away the easy winner, her 26th of the match.