MELBOURNE -- World No.4 Coco Gauff continued her perfect start to the 2024 season by opening her Australian Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round on Monday.

In a rematch of their Round of 16 match at the French Open last spring, Gauff overcame a spotty start on her serve to win the last eight games of the match to seal a tidy one-hour win.

"I think I did well returning and then I found my serve towards the end," Gauff said on court. "She's a tough player to play but I'm happy with how I was able to manage my emotions today."

The victory extended the reigning US Open champion's record to 6-0 to start the season. Gauff ran through the draw at the ASB Classic to defend her title in Auckland to start the year.

Gauff opened the match with a 2-0 lead before Schmiedlova was able to break back and keep the early stages of the match tight. With Gauff struggling to find her rhythm on serve, Schmiedlova was able to break three times in the opening set. But Gauff's ability to break the 29-year-old's serve at will laid the foundation for her win. Gauff generated nine break points and converted seven of them to keep Schmiedlova at bay.

Gauff finished the match with 15 winners to 13 unforced errors. She held Schmiedlova to just two winners in the match.

The Australian Open is the 19-year-old's first Slam since winning in New York. She admitted to the same nerves as usual to starting another Grand Slam but kept her cool after a quick word to herself.

"When I was nervous at 3-all I told myself I feel good, I look good, so just have fun. That was able to relax me a little bit. That's why I play tennis, it's to have fun."

Gauff will face her compatriot Caroline Dolehide in the second round. Dolehide advanced to the second round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Leoelia Jeanjean of France.

More to follow...