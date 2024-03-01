No.1 seed Anhelina Kalinina pulled off a remarkable comeback to defeat No.5 seed Diane Parry 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in 2 hours and 18 minutes in the ATX Open quarterfinals.

The Ukrainian lost nine of the first 11 games of the match, and trailed 4-2 in the second set. But she turned the tables to win 10 of the last 12 games, rattling through the decider without facing a break point. Kalinina has now won three of her four meetings with Parry, and first off clay.

No.35-ranked Kalinina won just 46% of her first-serve points in the first set; that improved to 80% in the third. She advances to her first semifinal since reaching the Rome final last May.

Kalinina will face either No.3 seed Danielle Collins or No.6 seed Wang Xiyu in the semifinals.

