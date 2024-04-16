The Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole is down to the final eight. But which was your favorite hot shot from the second round of the tournament?

Yuan Yue tends to thrive playing front-foot power tennis. But she came up with some stellar defensive work to steal this point from Varvara Gracheva, scooping a slice from far out wide then scampering back up the court just in time to flick a lob over the Frenchwoman's head/

Gracheva had her moments in the three-set thriller, too. Having just saved two match points with clean winners deep in the third set, she pulled off a perfect lob that landed on the baseline -- inspiring the normally stoic 23-year-old to exhort her homw crowd with a broad grin on her face.

Another terrific reaction came from Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova as she attempted to hang on to the third set against Arantxa Rus. The top seed seemed to have got herself in trouble with a tame approach, but somehow escaped thanks to a sublime half-volley that dropped just over the net. It was a shot so good that Pavlyuchenkova could only applaud herself.

Magda Linette showed off the art of the slice against Natalija Stevanovic, dragging the Serb into net with an awkward short dig that fizzed off the dirt to the side. Linette's follow-up was even better, bamboozling Stevanovic by chopping another sliced pass behind her.

Over the course of 23 shots against Elina Avanesyan, Mirra Andreeva slowly worked the point in her favor with intelligent shot selection -- and at the end of it, had the cool head to execute one of several perfect drop shots that highlighted her match.

In the second set, Andreeva seemed to have lost her advantage after being unable to put away the indefatigable Avanesyan. But the 16-year-old was unfazed at having the tables turned on her, and came up with a brilliant backhand pass on the run to steal the point back.