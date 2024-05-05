Four-time singles champion Camila Giorgi on Saturday announced her retirement from tennis.

Giorgi, 32, was known as a big shot-maker with aggressive tactics who excelled on faster surfaces. She made her debut on the Hologic WTA Tour in 2006 and 12 years later reached a career-high ranking of No.26.

In an Instagram post, Giorgi expressed her gratitude for her years on tour:

Giorgi most notably won the 2021 Omnium Banque Nationale, a WTA-1000 event in Montreal, Canada. She finished inside the Top 100 for 12 consecutive seasons, between 2012 and 2023.

After early success at ITF Challenger events, Giorgi made her first breakthrough by reaching the Round of 16 at Wimbledon in 2012 as a qualifier. She upset Top 20 seeds Flavia Pennetta and Nadia Petrova, where she made her Top 100 debut.

Giorgi also reached the Round of 16 at the 2013 US Open; she made her first two WTA singles finals in 2014, rising into the Top 50 for the first time that year.

Her first singles title came on the grass of 's-Hertogenbosch in 2015, with a victory over Belinda Bencic in the final. Giorgi won her second title, at Linz in 2018, where she defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova for the indoor hard-court championship.

In 2018, Giorgi posted her career-best Grand Slam result by reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals. She saved a match point in her third-round win over Katerina Siniakova, and she won the first set against Serena Williams before ultimately falling to the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

After a rankings lull over the next two seasons, Giorgi sprung back to the forefront in 2021. She won Montreal despite a ranking of No.71, one of the lowest in the field.

Giorgi reached the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics and the Eastbourne final that summer. By the end of 2021, she reclaimed a spot in the Top 35. A fourth WTA singles title followed at Merida, Mexico in 2023.

Giorgi's last Grand Slam match was a three-set loss to former No.1 Victoria Azarenka at this year's Australian Open. Her final match on tour came in March, when she fell to Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open.