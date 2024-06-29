Emma Navarro continues to back up her recently-claimed spot in the Top 20, as the No.19 seed from the United States eased past former World No.1 Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-1 on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Navarro, the 23-year-old from Charleston, South Carolina, needed only 59 minutes to topple four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka of Japan. In her first career appearance on Centre Court, Navarro never faced a break point in the showdown.

Navarro, the 2021 NCAA champion from the University of Virginia, was outside the Top 50 a year ago but is currently ranked a career-high No.17. She has now made the third round or better at all three Slams this year, so far peaking with a Round of 16 showing at Roland Garros.

Shnaider awaits again: If Navarro wants to make another Grand Slam Round of 16, she will have to beat red-hot Diana Shnaider in the third round. The 20-year-old Shnaider stormed past 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-1 in just 49 minutes on Wednesday.

Shnaider has beaten Navarro twice this year, most recently just last week in the Bad Homburg semifinals. Shnaider went on to win that grass-court event for her second title of the year, and she is currently ranked a career-high No.30.

Match moments: Navarro and Osaka had no trouble on serve in the first six games of Wednesday's match, but at 3-3, Osaka fired four straight unforced errors to hand Navarro a love break.

At one juncture, Navarro reeled off 10 points in a row, although she had to tough out a deuce game to consolidate for the 5-3 lead.

Osaka quickly regrouped on serve, powering through a love hold to force Navarro to serve for the set. The American was up to the task, garnering set point with a strong overhead, then converting that chance with a fiery forehand, her ninth winner of the set.

A drop volley misfire by Osaka gave Navarro a quick break point in the opening game of the second set, and Navarro took her chance, carving a groundstroke to force an Osaka error and take the early lead.

Navarro cruised home from there, halting new mom Osaka's return to Wimbledon after a four-year absence. Navarro finished the match with a clean 16 winners to just five unforced errors.

