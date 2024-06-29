Emma Raducanu, Elise Mertens, and New Zealand's Lulu Sun landed on Wimbledon's collection of hot shots on Day 3.

Raducanu gave the partisan crowd a multitude of reasons to cheer on Court 1. The 2021 US Open champion dominated her second-round encounter against Mertens to win 6-1, 6-2 and advance to the third round.

En route to the win, Raducanu showed her range with two shots that landed on Wimbledon's Day 3 highlight reel. The first came on a beautifully struck backhand down the line. The second, a cheeky reply to a Mertens drop shot, with a head-fake that froze the Belgian in her tracks.

Away from the show courts, No.123 Lulu Sun continued her stunning Wimbledon debut. The qualifier followed up her upset of No.8 Zheng Qinwen with a three-set effort against Yulila Starodubtseva, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Sun's incredible stick-save volley en route to the win is a must-see hot shot. Playing in just her second main draw at a major, she'll face China's Zhu Lin for a spot in the Round of 16.

Watch Wimbledon's Day 3 Shots of the Day below: