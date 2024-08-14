In her first match since winning a silver medal in doubles at the Paris Olympics, 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva scored a 6-2, 6-2 upset of No.11 seed Emma Navarro at the Cincinnati Open.

In a 65-minute masterclass, Andreeva was dominant, breaking Navarro's serve four times and hitting 16 winners to the American's five. Navarro also hit 18 unforced errors in the loss, just three days after she was beaten by Amanda Anisimova in her first WTA 1000 semifinal in Toronto.

"I knew that it was going to be a very hard match. She's had an amazing year so far, so I was just trying to go on court and do my best and to play because I had nothing to lose," Andreeva said afterwards. "I just went out there, tried to show my best level, and tried to win a match, and I think I did it."

Andreeva won 82% of her first-serve points, and never lost serve. She saved the only break point she faced serving ahead 3-2 in the first set. It was the only game in the match in which she was pushed to deuce.

"I'm very happy that I didn't feel as nervous as I thought I would. I think my serve was great today, and I hope it's going to stay the same for this U.S. swing," Andreeva continued.

"It was really, really hot, and there's no shade on court ... I'm really happy with how I played today."

World No.24 Andreeva, who won her first Hologic WTA Tour singles title a little over weeks ago at the clay-court WTA 250 in Iasi, Romania, now owns 10 wins over Top 20 players in her young career. But she wasn't the only player to make a statement on Day 2 in Cincinnati. Other victors included:

Toronto semifinalist Diana Shnaider, Andreeva's doubles partner to the silver medal in Paris, whose strong summer continued with an opening 6-1, 6-4 win over China's Zhang Shuai

No. 10 seed Liudmila Samsonova, who was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Wang Xinyu of China

No.13 seed Anna Kalinskaya, who came from a set down to defeat Czech Katerina Siniakova -- the mixed doubles gold medalist in Paris -- 1-6, 6-2, 6-3

American qualifier Taylor Townsend, whose strong run of form continued by saving match points in an all-American match against Caroline Dolehide, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(7)

Andreeva's next opponent is 2016 Cincinnati champion and former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova, who won her first-round match in two tiebreaks against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova on Tuesday.