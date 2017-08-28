Ranking

D. Saville

Daria Saville

AUSTRALIA

Height
5' 5"
1.66m
Plays
Plays
Age
Age
-
Mar 5 1994
Birthplace
Birthplace
Moscow, Russia

Nicole Pratt

Current Ranking
Current Ranking
0
Jun 20 2022
0
Prize Money
Prize Money
$0
$0000000
YTD 2022
0 / 0
00/00
Career High
Career High
0
Aug 28 2017
0
Career
Prize Money
$0
Career
Career
0 / 0
Career
Career

Grand Slam Record

Grand Slams

Best Grand Slam Result

R16 x2

W/L
W/L
20/25
2017, 2016

R16 x2

R16 x2
2017, 2016

R32 x2

R32 x2
2022, 2018

R32 x1

R32 x1
2018

R64 x2

R64 x2
2018, 2017

Latest Player Videos

Latest Player News

Marathon Marvels 2022: The 25 longest matches of the year

View gallery
25 /25

More on Saville...

Personal

Working full-time with coach David Taylor; Tennis Australia's Nicole Pratt still remains part of coaching team
Father's name is Alexey; mother's name is Natalia; younger brother is Stepan; has a pet dog (beagle); introduced to tennis at age 6 by parents
Switched nationality (and representation) from Russia to Australia in December 2015
Announced engagement to Australian tennis player Luke Saville in December 2018
Favorite shot is forehand; favorite surface is hard; idols when growing up were the Williams sisters and Kim Clijsters
Likes sushi, cheese, ramen, and SpongeBob SquarePants

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (1): 2017 - New Haven.
Finalist (3): 2017 - Strasbourg, Hong Kong; 2016 - Moscow.

DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2019 - Strasbourg (w/Perez); 2015 - Istanbul (w/Svitolina).
Finalist (2): 2017 - Tokyo (Pan Pacific) (w/Kasatkina); 2016 - Moscow (w/Kasatkina).

ADDITIONAL
Australian Fed Cup Team, 2016-18; Australian Olympic Team, 2016.

Career in Review

2019 - QF at Strasbourg (l. to Paquet); reached 3r once and 2r twice; fell 1r 12 times (incl. all four majors) and in qualifying once.

2018 - Fourth straight Top 40 season (finishing No.38); SF twice at Sydney (l. to Barty) and Acapulco (l. to Tsurenko); QF at Hong Kong (l. to Zhang); reached 3r six times (incl. Roland Garros and Wimbledon) and 2r 10 times (incl. other two majors); fell 1r four times.

2017 - Second straight Top 30 season in 2017, finishing at No.25 for the second consecutive year. Captured maiden tour-level singles title at 2017 New Haven in her career second Premier-level final (d. No.1 seed A.Radwanska in SF, d. No.2 seed Cibulkova in F). Also finished R-Up at Strasbourg (l. Stosur) and Hong Kong (l. Pavlyuchenkova). Heading into 2018 season, owns a 1-3 record in singles finals. Won a career-best 33 main draw matches in 2017. Australian No.2, behind Barty and ahead of Stosur. Achieved career-high singles ranking of No.20 on August 28, 2017 and became Australia's No.1 on June 12, 2017 for a total of 19 weeks.

2016 - First Top 30 season (finishing No.25); R-Up at Moscow (l. to Kuznetsova); SF at Hong Kong (l. to Mladenovic); QF twice at Madrid (l. to Chirico) and Beijing (l. to Svitolina); reached 4r at Australian Open (l. to Suárez Navarro), 3r three times and 2r seven times (incl. Wimbledon); fell 1r five times (incl. other two majors and Olympics).

2015 - First Top 40 season (finishing No.36); SF at Rome (l. to Sharapova); QF twice at Eastbourne (withdrew prior to match vs. Stephens w/abdominal injury) and Hong Kong (l. to Jankovic); reached 4r once, 3r once and 2r seven times (incl. Roland Garros); fell 1r nine times (incl. other three majors) and in qualifying once; having started season ranked No.231, made Top 100 debut on March 23 (after Indian Wells; rose from No.106 to No.97) and Top 50 debut on May 18 (after Rome; rose from No.78 to No.45) and set career-high No.35 on October 5; won one WTA doubles title; also won two singles titles on ITF Circuit.

2014 - Missed first six months of year having torn ACL at end of 2013; reached 2r once; fell in qualifying twice (incl. US Open); won one singles title and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.

2013 - Reached 2r twice (incl. Australian Open); fell 1r four times and in qualifying 12 times (incl. other three majors).

2012 - Reached 2r once; fell in qualifying six times; won one doubles title on ITF Circuit.

2011 - Fell in WTA qualifying three times (incl. US Open); won one singles title on ITF Circuit.

2010 - Played first WTA main draw at Moscow, falling 1r (as WC).

2009 - Played first WTA qualifying at Moscow.

2008 - Played first events of career on ITF Circuit in Russia.

2022
R128
R32
-
-
2021
R64
-
-
-
2020
-
R64
-
-
2019
R128
R128
R128
R128
2018
R64
R32
R32
R64
2017
R16
R128
R128
R64
2016
R16
R128
R64
R128
2015
R128
R64
R128
R128
2014
-
-
-
-
2013
R64
-
-
-
SinglesRanking
96
96
Singles Career High Ranking
20
20
Aug 28, 2017
Doubles Current Ranking
308
308
Doubles Career High Ranking
45
45
Sep 25, 2017
Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

2022 96
2022 96
2020 239 446
2019 34 237
2018 23 38
2017 20 25
2016 24 25
2015 35 36
2014 150 233
2013 128 144
2012 208 215
2011 337 383
2010 509 515
2009 958
2009 958
Custom Filter: Top Rank by Year Year-end Ranking
Loading

No Rankings Data Available

2022 308
2021 542 564
2020 146
2019 106 148
2018 53 118
2017 45 55
2016 90 90
2015 154 173
2014 390 398
2013 337 537
2012 470 477
2011 616 833
2011 616 833
Jun 20, 2022 96
Jun 13, 2022 104
Jun 6, 2022 104
May 23, 2022 127
May 16, 2022 130
May 9, 2022 132
Apr 25, 2022 134
Apr 18, 2022 134
Apr 11, 2022 133
Apr 4, 2022 129
Mar 21, 2022 249
Mar 7, 2022 409
Feb 28, 2022 410
Feb 21, 2022 610
Feb 14, 2022 627
Feb 7, 2022 627
Jan 31, 2022 624
Jan 17, 2022 426
Jan 10, 2022 385
Jan 3, 2022 421
Dec 27, 2021 419
Dec 20, 2021 419
Dec 13, 2021 419
Dec 6, 2021 418
Nov 29, 2021 419
Nov 22, 2021 417
Nov 15, 2021 419
Nov 8, 2021 420
Nov 1, 2021 412
Oct 25, 2021 411
Oct 18, 2021 411
Oct 4, 2021 321
Sep 27, 2021 319
Sep 20, 2021 321
Sep 13, 2021 320
Aug 30, 2021 324
Aug 23, 2021 319
Aug 16, 2021 316
Aug 9, 2021 318
Aug 2, 2021 321
Jul 26, 2021 319
Jul 19, 2021 322
Jul 12, 2021 318
Jun 28, 2021 315
Jun 21, 2021 315
Jun 14, 2021 315
May 31, 2021 316
May 24, 2021 314
May 17, 2021 314
May 10, 2021 312
Apr 26, 2021 310
Apr 19, 2021 312
Apr 12, 2021 311
Apr 5, 2021 312
Mar 22, 2021 310
Mar 15, 2021 309
Mar 8, 2021 309
Mar 1, 2021 309
Feb 22, 2021 310
Feb 8, 2021 387
Feb 1, 2021 452
Jan 25, 2021 451
Jan 18, 2021 451
Jan 11, 2021 450
Jan 4, 2021 450
Dec 28, 2020 450
Dec 21, 2020 450
Dec 14, 2020 450
Dec 7, 2020 448
Nov 30, 2020 447
Nov 23, 2020 447
Nov 16, 2020 446
Nov 9, 2020 446
Nov 2, 2020 445
Oct 26, 2020 445
Oct 19, 2020 445
Oct 12, 2020 445
Sep 28, 2020 788
Sep 21, 2020 785
Aug 31, 2020 251
Aug 17, 2020 250
Aug 10, 2020 249
Mar 16, 2020 250
Mar 9, 2020 249
Mar 2, 2020 246
Feb 24, 2020 247
Feb 17, 2020 244
Feb 10, 2020 239
Feb 3, 2020 239
Jan 20, 2020 244
Jan 13, 2020 241
Jan 6, 2020 239
Dec 30, 2019 242
Dec 23, 2019 242
Dec 16, 2019 243
Dec 9, 2019 240
Dec 2, 2019 239
Nov 25, 2019 237
Nov 18, 2019 237
Nov 11, 2019 235
Nov 4, 2019 237
Oct 21, 2019 237
Oct 14, 2019 193
Oct 7, 2019 167
Sep 30, 2019 145
Sep 23, 2019 122
Sep 16, 2019 105
Sep 9, 2019 104
Aug 26, 2019 95
Aug 19, 2019 84
Aug 12, 2019 83
Aug 5, 2019 83
Jul 29, 2019 85
Jul 22, 2019 87
Jul 15, 2019 91
Jul 1, 2019 74
Jun 24, 2019 78
Jun 17, 2019 72
Jun 10, 2019 73
May 27, 2019 61
May 20, 2019 63
May 13, 2019 55
May 6, 2019 57
Apr 29, 2019 58
Apr 22, 2019 58
Apr 15, 2019 58
Apr 8, 2019 58
Apr 1, 2019 57
Mar 18, 2019 54
Mar 4, 2019 53
Feb 25, 2019 48
Feb 18, 2019 47
Feb 11, 2019 47
Feb 4, 2019 47
Jan 28, 2019 46
Jan 14, 2019 41
Jan 7, 2019 34
Dec 31, 2018 35
Dec 24, 2018 35
Dec 17, 2018 35
Dec 10, 2018 35
Dec 3, 2018 35
Nov 26, 2018 35
Nov 19, 2018 36
Nov 12, 2018 36
Nov 5, 2018 38
Oct 29, 2018 37
Oct 22, 2018 38
Oct 15, 2018 38
Oct 8, 2018 34
Oct 1, 2018 33
Sep 24, 2018 33
Sep 17, 2018 33
Sep 10, 2018 32
Aug 27, 2018 32
Aug 20, 2018 24
Aug 13, 2018 23
Aug 6, 2018 23
Jul 30, 2018 23
Jul 23, 2018 23
Jul 16, 2018 23
Jul 2, 2018 25
Jun 25, 2018 25
Jun 18, 2018 25
Jun 11, 2018 26
May 28, 2018 25
May 21, 2018 24
May 14, 2018 24
May 7, 2018 24
Apr 30, 2018 24
Apr 23, 2018 24
Apr 16, 2018 24
Apr 9, 2018 24
Apr 2, 2018 24
Mar 19, 2018 26
Mar 5, 2018 26
Feb 26, 2018 26
Feb 19, 2018 26
Feb 12, 2018 26
Feb 5, 2018 26
Jan 29, 2018 25
Jan 15, 2018 23
Jan 8, 2018 25
Jan 1, 2018 25
Dec 25, 2017 25
Dec 18, 2017 25
Dec 11, 2017 25
Dec 4, 2017 25
Nov 27, 2017 25
Nov 20, 2017 25
Nov 13, 2017 25
Nov 6, 2017 25
Oct 30, 2017 25
Oct 23, 2017 25
Oct 16, 2017 22
Oct 9, 2017 22
Oct 2, 2017 22
Sep 25, 2017 22
Sep 18, 2017 21
Sep 11, 2017 21
Aug 28, 2017 20
Aug 21, 2017 26
Aug 14, 2017 26
Aug 7, 2017 25
Jul 31, 2017 25
Jul 24, 2017 24
Jul 17, 2017 24
Jul 3, 2017 21
Jun 26, 2017 21
Jun 19, 2017 21
Jun 12, 2017 24
May 29, 2017 24
May 22, 2017 25
May 15, 2017 33
May 8, 2017 27
May 1, 2017 26
Apr 24, 2017 27
Apr 17, 2017 27
Apr 10, 2017 27
Apr 3, 2017 27
Mar 20, 2017 26
Mar 6, 2017 27
Feb 27, 2017 26
Feb 20, 2017 26
Feb 13, 2017 26
Feb 6, 2017 26
Jan 30, 2017 26
Jan 16, 2017 26
Jan 9, 2017 25
Jan 2, 2017 25
Dec 26, 2016 25
Dec 19, 2016 25
Dec 12, 2016 25
Dec 5, 2016 25
Nov 28, 2016 25
Nov 21, 2016 25
Nov 14, 2016 25
Nov 7, 2016 25
Oct 31, 2016 24
Oct 24, 2016 24
Oct 17, 2016 37
Oct 10, 2016 38
Oct 3, 2016 49
Sep 26, 2016 50
Sep 19, 2016 48
Sep 12, 2016 47
Aug 29, 2016 45
Aug 22, 2016 45
Aug 15, 2016 47
Aug 8, 2016 45
Aug 1, 2016 46
Jul 25, 2016 45
Jul 18, 2016 46
Jul 11, 2016 47
Jun 27, 2016 56
Jun 20, 2016 51
Jun 13, 2016 50
Jun 6, 2016 51
May 23, 2016 46
May 16, 2016 45
May 9, 2016 32
May 2, 2016 39
Apr 25, 2016 39
Apr 18, 2016 39
Apr 11, 2016 39
Apr 4, 2016 37
Mar 21, 2016