daria saville

Grand Slam RecordGrand Slams
Best Grand Slam Result
Highest Finish
Australian Open
Roland Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Personal
Working full-time with coach David Taylor; Tennis Australia's Nicole Pratt still remains part of coaching team
Father's name is Alexey; mother's name is Natalia; younger brother is Stepan; has a pet dog (beagle); introduced to tennis at age 6 by parents
Switched nationality (and representation) from Russia to Australia in December 2015
Announced engagement to Australian tennis player Luke Saville in December 2018
Favorite shot is forehand; favorite surface is hard; idols when growing up were the Williams sisters and Kim Clijsters
Likes sushi, cheese, ramen, and SpongeBob SquarePants
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2017 - New Haven.
Finalist (3): 2017 - Strasbourg, Hong Kong; 2016 - Moscow.
DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2019 - Strasbourg (w/Perez); 2015 - Istanbul (w/Svitolina).
Finalist (2): 2017 - Tokyo (Pan Pacific) (w/Kasatkina); 2016 - Moscow (w/Kasatkina).
ADDITIONAL
Australian Fed Cup Team, 2016-18; Australian Olympic Team, 2016.
Career in Review
2019 - QF at Strasbourg (l. to Paquet); reached 3r once and 2r twice; fell 1r 12 times (incl. all four majors) and in qualifying once.
2018 - Fourth straight Top 40 season (finishing No.38); SF twice at Sydney (l. to Barty) and Acapulco (l. to Tsurenko); QF at Hong Kong (l. to Zhang); reached 3r six times (incl. Roland Garros and Wimbledon) and 2r 10 times (incl. other two majors); fell 1r four times.
2017 - Second straight Top 30 season in 2017, finishing at No.25 for the second consecutive year. Captured maiden tour-level singles title at 2017 New Haven in her career second Premier-level final (d. No.1 seed A.Radwanska in SF, d. No.2 seed Cibulkova in F). Also finished R-Up at Strasbourg (l. Stosur) and Hong Kong (l. Pavlyuchenkova). Heading into 2018 season, owns a 1-3 record in singles finals. Won a career-best 33 main draw matches in 2017. Australian No.2, behind Barty and ahead of Stosur. Achieved career-high singles ranking of No.20 on August 28, 2017 and became Australia's No.1 on June 12, 2017 for a total of 19 weeks.
2016 - First Top 30 season (finishing No.25); R-Up at Moscow (l. to Kuznetsova); SF at Hong Kong (l. to Mladenovic); QF twice at Madrid (l. to Chirico) and Beijing (l. to Svitolina); reached 4r at Australian Open (l. to Suárez Navarro), 3r three times and 2r seven times (incl. Wimbledon); fell 1r five times (incl. other two majors and Olympics).
2015 - First Top 40 season (finishing No.36); SF at Rome (l. to Sharapova); QF twice at Eastbourne (withdrew prior to match vs. Stephens w/abdominal injury) and Hong Kong (l. to Jankovic); reached 4r once, 3r once and 2r seven times (incl. Roland Garros); fell 1r nine times (incl. other three majors) and in qualifying once; having started season ranked No.231, made Top 100 debut on March 23 (after Indian Wells; rose from No.106 to No.97) and Top 50 debut on May 18 (after Rome; rose from No.78 to No.45) and set career-high No.35 on October 5; won one WTA doubles title; also won two singles titles on ITF Circuit.
2014 - Missed first six months of year having torn ACL at end of 2013; reached 2r once; fell in qualifying twice (incl. US Open); won one singles title and one doubles title on ITF Circuit.
2013 - Reached 2r twice (incl. Australian Open); fell 1r four times and in qualifying 12 times (incl. other three majors).
2012 - Reached 2r once; fell in qualifying six times; won one doubles title on ITF Circuit.
2011 - Fell in WTA qualifying three times (incl. US Open); won one singles title on ITF Circuit.
2010 - Played first WTA main draw at Moscow, falling 1r (as WC).
2009 - Played first WTA qualifying at Moscow.
2008 - Played first events of career on ITF Circuit in Russia.
- Singles
- Doubles
