With five-time US Open champion Roger Federer back in town and watching from the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands, No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka cruised into her fourth straight US Open semifinal, as she continues to hunt for her first title in New York.

In a rematch of this year's Australian Open final, Sabalenka routed No.7 seed Zheng Qinwen, the Olympic gold medalist from the 2024 Paris Games, 6-1, 6-2. Sabalenka is now an incredible 9-1 in Grand Slam quarterfinals throughout her career.

"I saw him there, saw him on the big screen," Sabalenka said regarding Federer, who won his five US Open titles consecutively between 2004 and 2008.

"I was like, OK, I have to play my best tennis so he enjoys it. I have to show my skills, you know, slice skills, come to the net and all that stuff," power-hitting Sabalenka added with a laugh.

Semi streak: Sabalenka is the first woman to reach four straight US Open semifinals since Serena Williams made six in a row between 2011 and 2016. Two days ago, Sabalenka had already become the first woman to make four straight US Open quarterfinals since that Serena streak.

"If you get to the Top 5 level, anyway, everyone will take you as a favorite," Sabalenka said. "But as I always say, it's not about being favorite, it's about how hard you're ready to fight for it. It's going to be tough moments in the matches when you don't feel your best and you have to go through it.

"But I'm really glad they take me as a favorite, and I'll do my very best to hold this beautiful trophy."

Navarro up next: Sabalenka is now a win away from her second straight US Open final, having finished runner-up to Coco Gauff at last year's edition. She will meet first-time major semifinalist Emma Navarro, the No.13 seed, on Thursday. They have split their two previous meetings.

"[Navarro is] doing really well," Sabalenka said. "Beautiful to see she's working hard, playing really great tennis, smart tennis, moving well, hitting pretty heavy shots.

"Last two matches we played was really tough, tough matches physically and mentally. Even though I won the last one in two sets, it wasn't that easy match, and it was very intense match. I'm really looking for another great battle against her."

Repeat performance: Sabalenka, who beat Zheng to win her second straight Australian Open title in January, needed just 73 minutes to best the Chinese Olympic champion again. Sabalenka also defeated Zheng in the same round at last year's US Open.

Sabalenka dropped only five games to Zheng in the Australian Open final and was even more dominant on Tuesday night, posting a scoreline reminiscent of 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer's most overwhelming victories.

Former World No.1 Sabalenka faced a break point in her second service game of the match, but after she saved that chance and held, she never faced another in the Top 10 showdown.

Zheng actually had a slightly better winning percentage behind her first serve, 74 percent to 73 percent. But when it came to second-service points, Sabalenka was way on top, winning 53 percent of those points to Zheng's 33 percent.

Moreover, the Sabalenka power game was well in effect on return. The No.2 seed won almost half of the points returning Zheng's serve (21 of 43), leading to a 4-for-8 break point conversion rate.

Sabalenka has a win-loss record of 48-11 (81.4 percent) at hard-court Grand Slam events, which is currently the best winning percentage at majors on that surface among active players.