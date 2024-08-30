NEW YORK -- Team USA was well-represented on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, as nine-time Olympian Katie Ledecky was on hand to watch World No.12 Emma Navarro mount a rousing comeback to surge into her first US Open semifinal.

Navarro, an NCAA champion at the Univeristy of Virginia in 2021, rallied from 5-1 down in the second set to win six straight games and defeat former No.2 Paula Badosa 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals. The victory secured the Charleston native a spot in her first major semifinal, putting an exclamation point on what has been a breakout season for the 23-year-old.

Navarro's run in New York has also secured her a Top 10 debut on the PIF WTA Rankings on Monday after the tournament. She will face either No.2 Aryna Sabalenka or No.7 Zheng Qinwen for a spot in the final on Thursday.

Ledecky is fresh of another phenomenal Olympic performance in Paris, where she became the most decorated American woman in history after capturing her 13th Olympic swimming medal.

Navarro made her Olympic debut for Team USA in singles and came within a point of making the quarterfinals. She held a match point on Zheng, who she could face in the semifinals here, before losing 6-7(7), 7-6(4), 6-1.