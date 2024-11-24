Another tennis couple has tied the knot! Former Top 10 Hologic WTA Tour player Julia Goerges and recently-retired ATP doubles World No.1 Wesley Koolhof said their 'I dos' over the weekend.

Germany's Goerges and Koolhof's big day follows the November nuptials of Bjorn Fratangelo and Madison Keys. The couple, who have been together for the better part of the 2020s, were married at the Landgoed Hotel & Restaurant Groot Warnsborn in Koolhof's home country of the Netherlands, a four-star resort situated near De Hoge Veluwe National Park in the Dutch city of Arnhem -- near the German border.

The two had been engaged for nearly a year -- with Koolhof hilariously springing the news on his United Cup teammates before they competed at the competition this past January.

United Cup Diary: Koolhof shows off his marriage proposal to Goerges

Former World No.9 Goerges won seven singles titles and five doubles titles in her 15-year professional career, most notably reaching the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018. In addition to her Top 10 singles ranking, she also reached the Top 15 in doubles before retiring from the sport in 2020. She reached the second week of all four majors, and was also the 2014 Roland Garros runner-up in mixed doubles with Serbia's Nenad Zimonjic.

Koolhof, 35, only recently closed the book on his tennis career this fall, ending his playing chapter by helping the Netherlands finish as the runners-up at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. He spent 34 weeks as the world's top doubles player, and won 21 ATP Tour doubles titles. Among his highlights was the 2023 Wimbledon title with Neal Skupski -- and two more finals at the US Open, in 2020 and 2022 -- and the 2020 ATP Finals crown partnering Nikola Mektic.

He and Ena Shibahara won the 2022 Roland Garros mixed doubles title, and he and Demi Schuurs finished just shy of the Olympic podium this summer after losing the bronze-medal match to Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski.