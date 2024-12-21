Australia defeated Great Britain 2-1 on Wednesday evening at the United Cup in Sydney. But Great Britain is through to the quarter-finals of the mixed-teams competition at the Group F winner and Australia has been eliminated.

Katie Boulter delivered an early 1-0 lead over Australia, racing past Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-1 in the final Group F tie at the United Cup in Sydney. The 24th-ranked Briton's straight-set win assured Great Britain would finish atop Group F.

Alex de Minaur earned a resounding 6-2, 6-1 win against Billy Harris on Wednesday evening to send the tie to a deciding match and keep his country's hopes alive. But De Minaur and Olivia Gadecki did not beat Charles Broom and Olivia Nicholls by a wide enough margin to claim the quarter-final spot allocated to Sydney's best second-placed team, which went to the Czech Republic.

De Minaur and Gadecki triumphed 6-3, 7-6(3) to end the group stage on a high, despite their time in the event coming to an end.

Great Britain joins Italy and Poland as Sydney's group winners. It will face Group B winner Poland on Thursday.

Earlier in the singles, Boulter dominated Gadecki from the outset, showing superior consistency and depth from the baseline, needing just 70 minutes to secure the victory. She broke Gadecki straight out of the gate and saved the sole break point she faced to cruise through the finish.

"I've been trying to avoid all the stats on all this but we were at dinner with Laura Robson last night and she thankfully told me I had to win in straight sets," Boulter said. "So I was feeling the pressure from last night, so really appreciate that, Laura."

"Very happy to start my new year like that. I feel like I've lost a lot of sleep recently over the thought of playing my fiancé (De Minaur) in doubles, so I'm so tired. I'm just so happy to get through this rubber, I'm not going to lie."

De Minaur thrilled the crowd inside Ken Rosewall Arena, where he won his first ATP Tour title in 2019. The home favorite needed just 77 minutes to defeat the Briton in their first Lexus ATPHead2Head meeting.

"No other place I would rather be than right here, right now with you guys," De Minaur told the fans in his on-court comments.

"Having all the [qualifying] scenarios in my head made it a little tough but I'm very happy with the win against a tough opponent," said De Minaur, who saved all three break points he faced against Harris according to Infosys ATP Stats. "I had to play solid tennis to give us a fighting chance."