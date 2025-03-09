Dubai champion Mirra Andreeva scored her 10th consecutive match win to advance to the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday by defeating No. 23 seed and former semifinalist Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3.

The ninth-seeded 17-year-old broke the former World No. 3's serve five times in victory to advance to her second consecutive WTA 1000 semifinal, making her the youngest player to not only reach multiple semifinals at WTA 1000 level since the format was introduced in 2009, but to do it at consecutive events since Victoria Azarenka did it that year.

In the semifinals, Andreeva will face World No. 2 and defending Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek for a third time overall, hoping to repeat the 6-3, 6-3 result she scored against the five-time major champion on her way to winning her title in Dubai two weeks ago.

"It doesn't give me any benefit to our match tomorrow, because what happened happened, and the past is in the past," Andreeva said. "Tomorrow is going to be a new day, new match, new conditions, new country. Everything is different.

"I'm going to try my best to prepare in the best way for our match tomorrow, and I'm sure that the match is going to be great, because our head-to-head is 1-All. I think it's going to be an entertaining match, and we're just going to see who is going to be better tomorrow."

But before then, read on for more facts and figures from Andreeva's most recent victory.

3: Runs of three straight games were critical for Andreeva multiple times in the match. In a tight first set, neither woman lost serve until 5-5, when Andreeva broke Svitolina after having saved the only two break points either player faced in the set previously serving in the fourth game. In set two, Andreeva regrouped after losing a 3-1 lead to win the last three games of the match.

20: Andreeva is the youngest player to post a double-digit win streak on the Hologic WTA Tour in two decades, since Nicole Vaidisova in 2005.

23: Andreeva hit 23 winners in the win -- more than double Svitolina's total of 11.

27: Her win against Svitolina was her 27th career victory at WTA 1000 level, the most of any player before turning 18 since the format’s introduction in 2009.