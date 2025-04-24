The stakes are high and the lineup is stacked as the Mutua Madrid Open’s Round of 16 takes over Monday’s schedule. All 16 players still standing — including four of the top five seeds and six unseeded challengers — will be in action across eight matchups. Here’s how the day is set to unfold in what could be one of the biggest days of tennis this season.

No. 4 Coco Gauff vs. Belinda Bencic (11 a.m. local, 5 a.m. ET)

Head-to-head: 2-2; Bencic won their last match, at this year’s Indian Wells Round of 16, in three sets.

No. 7 Mirra Andreeva vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva (11a.m., 5 a.m. ET)

Head-to-head: 0-0.

No. 2 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 13 Diana Shnaider (1 p.m., 6 a.m. ET)

Head-to-head: 0-0.

No. 5 Madison Keys vs. No. 19 Donna Vekic (1:30 p.m., 6:30 a.m. ET)

Head-to-head: 3-1, Keys, who won the most recent match (in three sets) last month in the Round of 16 at Indian Wells.

No. 24 Marta Kostyuk vs. Anastasia Potapova (3 p.m., 9 a.m. ET)

Head-to-head: 2-1, Potapova, though they have never played on clay.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Peyton Stearns (4 p.m., 10 a.m. ET)

Head-to-head: 1-0, Sabalenka, but it was 6-7(2), 6-2, 7-6 (6) in last year’s second round at Indian Wells.

No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Moyuka Uchijima (7 p.m., 1 p.m. ET)

Head-to-head: 0-0.

No. 17 Elina Svitolina vs. Maria Sakkari (9 p.m., 3 p.m. ET)

Head-to-head: 2-2, but they haven’t played in nearly four years.