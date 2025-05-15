Paolini becomes third Italian woman in Open Era to reach Rome final

Another day, another comeback to delight her home fans. No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini became the third Italian woman in the Open Era to reach the Internazionali BNL d'Italia final after coming from 4-1 down in the first set, saving two set points, to defeat Peyton Stearns 7-5, 6-1 in 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Paolini advances to her eighth career final, and fourth at WTA 1000 level or above following Dubai, Roland Garros and Wimbledon last year. She is the first Italian woman to reach the final in Rome since doubles partner Sara Errani in 2014, and will bid to become the first home champion since 1985, when Raffaella Reggi defeated Vicki Nelson-Dunbar for the trophy.

The 29-year-old will seek her third career Hologic WTA Tour title against either No. 4 seed Coco Gauff or No. 8 seed Zheng Qinwen.

On home soil, Paolini saves two set points vs. Stearns to make Rome final

First-set turnaround: Paolini's comeback wasn't as spectacular as in the quarterfinals, where she trailed Diana Shnaider by a set and 4-0 -- and then 2-0 in the decider -- before turning the match around. But she still required all her grit to slowly reel Stearns in.

The American leapt out to a 3-0 lead, and held two points for a 4-0 double break. A remarkable stretch volley from Paolini paved the way for the Italian to get on the board, and she took the next three games to get back on serve.

But the Stearns forehand kept finding its mark as she broke again for 5-3. But a bold drop shot from Paolini saved the first set point, and an even bolder return winner -- struck from out wide, having run around her forehand -- enabled Paolini to break back. Stearns netted a forehand on her second set point in the next game, and a blazing forehand winner from Paolini on the next point signalled that the crowd favorite was ready to seize control of the match.

Stearns, who had become the first woman in the Open Era to win three consecutive matches in third-set tiebreaks this week, began to leak errors towards the end of the first set, and they kept coming in the second as Paolini motored to the finishing line. From 5-3 down, Paolini won 10 of the last 11 games of the match.

Backing up 2024 breakthrough: Despite the big-stage consistency of Paolini's breakthrough 2024, reaching the second week of every major, she came into this season underestimated once again in terms of her ability to sustain her form.

But she now owns a 21-8 record this year, including semifinal finishes in Miami and Stuttgart. After Rome, she is guaranteed to move into the Top 10 of the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard, and she will stay in the Top 5 of the PIF WTA Rankings -- moving back to her career high of No. 4 with the title.

Paolini herself has put 2024 into sensible perspective.

"I'm trying to be in the mindset that last year was a great year, but it give me a lot of confidence," she said. "I have to remember that, a lot of experience that I have in my belt, under my belt. At the same time, this year is another year. It's different, completely different story."