Raducanu rolls past Vondrousova, sets Wimbledon meeting vs. No. 1 Sabalenka

In a Wimbledon Centre Court clash between Grand Slam champions on Wednesday, Emma Raducanu posted a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Marketa Vondrousova. She will face another Grand Slam champion in the third round -- World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Emma Raducanu is back in the third round of her home Grand Slam event -- and her next test will be a battle against the World No. 1.

In a Centre Court clash between Grand Slam champions on Wednesday, 2021 US Open titlist Raducanu of Great Britain thrilled her home fans by posting a 6-3, 6-3 win over 2023 Wimbledon victor Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

"I think there's no better feeling than winning here at Wimbledon, winning on Centre Court," Raducanu said afterwards. "It honestly makes everything worth it.

"You forget about everything, all the ups and downs, and many downs, when you're out there and you win. ... Quickly you need to kind of get back in gear for the next day and the next round. For the rest of the evening I'm going to enjoy that one because I think it was really special."

In the marquee evening match, World No. 40 Raducanu needed 1 hour and 22 minutes to breeze past Czech left-hander Vondrousova, who beat Ons Jabeur on this court for her first Grand Slam title just under two years ago.

Former Top 10 player Vondrousova came into Wednesday's showdown on a six-match winning streak, having just won the Berlin grass-court title -- her first title since 2023 Wimbledon. Raducanu, though, broke the Czech's serve four times to emphatically end that run.

"I think that was one of the best matches I've played in a long time, which I'm very proud of," Raducanu said. "At the same time, I didn't feel like I was doing anything outrageous, which gives me a lot of confidence. I think I was just doing the basics very, very well. I think I executed really well today. I'm just so happy to have that level."

More Grand Slam success: With the victory, former Top 10 player Raducanu leveled her head-to-head with Vondrousova at 2-2 -- and both of Raducanu's wins in their rivalry have come at Wimbledon.

Raducanu's career-best Wimbledon results have been Round-of-16 showings in 2021 (her Grand Slam main-draw debut, beating Vondrousova en route) and last year.

Of course, between those appearances, she famously stormed to the 2021 US Open title, in just her second career Grand Slam main draw. Winning 10 straight matches over a three-week period without losing a set, Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in New York four years ago.

Upcoming task -- the world's top player: Raducanu is a win away from returning to the Wimbledon Round of 16. But to make the second week at SW19 for a third time, she will have to upset No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka on Friday.

In Wednesday's first match on Centre Court, Sabalenka held off Marie Bouzkova 7-6(4), 6-4 to book her spot in the third round against Raducanu.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka defeated Raducanu in their only previous meeting -- a 6-3, 7-5 victory on the hard courts of Indian Wells in 2024.

"Having won today against Marketa, she's also a really top opponent, so that gives me confidence," Raducanu said, "Aryna is No. 1 in the world, been so dominant in the women's game as of the last few years. I know it's going to be a massive challenge. I'm going to have to play some really good tennis.

"You want to play the best. You are going to have to play them at some point if you want to win one of these tournaments. Even though it's early in the tournament, I'm looking forward to the opportunity."

Key plays: On Wednesday, Raducanu found a passing winner to break for a 4-2 lead in the first set, but Vondrousova broke back immediately to quell the Briton's momentum.

However, that was only a momentary blip, as Raducanu deployed an excellent crosscourt backhand to break Vondrousova again and lead 5-3. In the next game, Raducanu converted her third set point to grab the one-set advantage.

Raducanu romped to an early 3-1 lead in the second set and that was more than enough for the homeland hope. Raducanu fired 11 winners to Vondrousova's five in the second set, as the Briton wrapped up the Slam champ showdown.