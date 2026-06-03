Qualifier Chwalinska makes history with surprise run to Roland Garros semifinals

Qualifier Maja Chwalinska continued her dream run at Roland Garros by reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal with a straight-sets win over Anna Kalinskaya. The 24-year-old became the second qualifier in the Open Era to make the women's semifinals in Paris.

It's not surprising to see a Polish player in the women's singles semifinals at Roland Garros. But few would have predicted that 24-year-old Maja Chwalinska would outlast her more accomplished compatriots - four-time champion Iga Swiatek and former Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette - to become that player.

On Wednesday, Chwalinska did just that, defeating No. 22 seed Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets to reach the last four. She will face the winner of the quarterfinal between world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 25 seed Diana Shnaider for a place in the final.

Who is Maja Chwalinska: Get to know the World No. 114 into Roland Garros' final 4

Only second qualifier to reach Roland Garros semifinals

Chwalinska becomes only the second qualifier in the Open Era to reach the Roland Garros women's singles semifinals after Nadia Podoroska achieved the feat in 2020. No qualifier has reached the French Open final in the Open Era, and the Pole is now one win away from accomplishing that milestone.

Second-lowest-ranked Roland Garros semifinalist

Chwalinska, ranked No. 114 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, becomes the second-lowest-ranked women's singles semifinalist at Roland Garros, behind No. 361 Lois Boisson, who reached the last four in Paris a year ago.

Fourth Polish woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal

Chwalinska's win makes her the fourth Polish woman in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam singles semifinal, joining Agnieszka Radwanska, Swiatek and Linette. She is also only the second Polish woman to reach the semifinals in Paris after Swiatek.

Fifth player since 1990 to reach Roland Garros semis in main-draw debut

Making her Roland Garros main-draw debut, Chwalinska is only the fifth player since 1990 to reach the women's singles semifinals in Paris in her first main-draw appearance. She joins Jennifer Capriati (1990), Clarisa Fernandez (2002), Nadia Podoroska (2020) and Lois Boisson (2025). This was also only Chwalinska's third main-draw appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.