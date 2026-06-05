Chwalinska's coaches are superstitious -- and they're eating tons of pizza

Despite her improbable run to the Roland Garros final, World No. 114 Maja Chwalinska doesn't have any superstitions. Her pizza-loving coaches, though, can't say the same.

Maja Chwalinska is on a run the likes of which we haven't seen since 2021, when Emma Raducanu came through qualifying to reach (and win) the US Open final.

Over the span of 18 days, the World No. 114 has won nine matches to become the first qualifier in the Open Era to reach the Roland Garros final.

And she's done it without any superstitions.

Her coaches, though, can't say the same.

"I'm not a very superstitious person, I would say, but my coaches are," the 24-year-old told reporters after her 7-6 (4), 6-4 upset of 25th seed Diana Shnaider in the semifinals on Thursday. "They eat pizza every day. Like, every day, and we are [here] three weeks.

"I mean, they're going to gain so much weight, you guys. It's gonna be terrible. But, I mean, if they want, I can't say no. Maybe it helps. I don't know."

Chwalinska, unsurprisingly, has not partaken in the pizza superstition. Ahead of Saturday's title match against eighth-seeded Mirra Andreeva, she plans to go through her normal routine, just as she's done all tournament.

"I'm going to repeat myself," she said. "I'm going to sleep, and I'm going to drink my tea. I'm going to watch something good, maybe some tennis a bit, because I'm a tennis freak. And that's it."

Chwalinska, who has nearly doubled her career prize money earnings at Roland Garros, has dropped just one set in her nine matches (to Maria Sakkari, in the third round). She looked especially impressive against Shnaider, hitting 32 winners to 17 unforced errors and using all kinds of variety to neutralize her opponent's power.

Chwalinska has been remarkably consistent all tournament, with just 99 unforced errors to Andreeva's 153.

This will be her first career meeting with Andreeva on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.