Chwalinska graces the cover of Vogue Polska

On the heels of her run to the Roland Garros final as a qualifier, Maja Chwalinska is on the cover of the summer edition of Vogue Polska. The Polish star goes in-depth on her childhood, mental health struggles, renewed mindset and approach, and more.

Maja Chwalinska's stock is continuing to rise.

On the heels of the Polish sensation's run to the Roland Garros final last month, where she became the first qualifier ever to reach the French Open championship match, the World No. 21 is on the cover of the summer issue of Vogue Polska, the Polish edition of the iconic fashion and lifestyle magazine.

The issue, which goes on sale on July 2, does a deep dive into her childhood, her mental health struggles and break from the sport, and her renewed mindset and approach as she went on her improbable run in Paris.

"In tennis, you very rarely win," she says in the article, "which is why humility is so important. It's thanks to humility that we can draw conclusions and improve ourselves."

It was truly a life-changing tournament for the 24-year-old. She became a household name over the course of a few days, catapulted up the PIF WTA Rankings to gain direct entry into higher-level tournaments and nearly doubled her career earnings on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

"I'll never tell anyone, 'Don't give up,'" she told writer Joanna Lazarz in the piece. "I gave up many times, but I came back."

No one knows better than Chwalinska that hiccups and roadblocks are inevitable, and all part of the process and journey, and she encountered that again this week at Wimbledon.

Competing as a seeded player in a Grand Slam for the first time, Chwalinska let a match point slip away against qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew. Leading 6-2, 5-2, she slipped on the grass behind the baseline, allowing Sawangkaew to put away a volley winner.

The injury didn't seem serious initially, but Chwalinska required a medical timeout and treatment on her right leg after losing that game.

Sawangkaew would go on to pull off the comeback win 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 in 2 hours and 41 minutes.

It was Chwalinska's first match since Roland Garros, and first grass-court match of the season.

Chwalinska is next scheduled to play the UniCredit Iasi Open on hard courts, beginning on July 13.