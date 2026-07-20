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Social Buzz

'Small surgery' to sideline Wimbledon finalist Muchova for 'a few weeks'

Social Buzz
1m read 20 Jul 2026 8h ago
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World No. 6 Karolina Muchova will have a delayed start to her summer Hard-Court Swing after undergoing what she said was a "small surgery" following her recent runner-up finish at Wimbledon.

In a post to social media on Sunday, Muchova said she'll miss "a few weeks," but did not disclose the nature of the procedure, nor what necessitated it or a timetable for her return. 

"Everything went well, and I’m already working on my recovery," she wrote, adding: "I'll be back soon."

Two weeks ago, the 28-year-old finished as runner-up to compatriot Linda Noskova at the All England Club, losing the first all-Czech Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era.

Another two-time Grand Slam singles finalist, Jasmine Paolini, will also be sidelined in the coming weeks due to a lingering foot injury. She announced in a post to her Instagram stories on Monday that she will miss bother the Mubadala Citi DC Open, which begins on July 27, and the National Bank Open in Toronto that begins on Aug. 2.

The problem had previously forced Paolini to withdraw from the doubles events at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon -- though she reached the quarterfinals in the singles event at the latter before losing to Marta Kostyuk.

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"I’m sorry not to be there, and I wish all the participants two fantastic tournaments," she said. 

Looking ahead, Paolini is the defending finalist at the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open, where she finished runner-up to Iga Swiatek. Main-draw play begins there on Aug. 13.

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