Rankings Watch: Tagger, Korpatsch, Snigur break into Top 50 for first time

Breakthroughs can happen at any age -- as this week's trio of newcomers to the Top 50 of the PIF WTA Rankings proved.

Leading the way was 18-year-old Lilli Tagger, who in Prague, continued her rapid rise by winning her first singles title on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. The Austrian was play in just her 10th tour-level main draw after finishing runner-up in Jiujiang in her debut last October. In Prague, Tagger went one step further, earning her first win over a Grand Slam champion by ending Barbora Krejcikova's eight-match winning streak in the semifinals.

Last year's Roland Garros junior champion has also drawn attention for her one-handed backhand, reviving a stroke that has become increasingly rare at the top of the women's game. Tagger is the first one-handed player to win a WTA singles title since Tatjana Maria at Queen's last year, and the first teenager with a one-handed backhand to do so since Eleni Daniilidou won her first title at 19 in 's-Hertogenbosch in 2002.

Tagger had already become the first player born in 2008 or later to reach a WTA final and break into the Top 100, doing the latter in April. Now she's the first from that birth year to win a WTA singles title and crack the Top 50, climbing 29 places from No. 74 to a career-high No. 45. One year ago, she was ranked No. 519. She's also the first Austrian to win a WTA singles title since Yvonne Meusburger at Bad Gastein in 2013.

Representing the veteran contingent last week, 31-year-old Tamara Korpatsch celebrated a storybook title run on home soil -- in the city where she was born, no less -- to win Hamburg. It was Korpatsch's second WTA singles title following Cluj-Napoca in 2023, but nine years after her tour-level debut in Budapest, she is enjoying the best season of her career. Korpatsch was also runner-up in Ostrava in February and reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time at Roland Garros.

Korpatsch became the first German woman to win a title on home soil since Angelique Kerber at Bad Homburg in 2023, and the first to triumph in Hamburg since Stefanie Graf in 1992. She climbs 35 places from No. 81 to a career-high No. 46, making her Top 50 debut.

Prague runner-up Daria Snigur also breaks into the Top 50 for the first time, rising 11 places from No. 54 to a career-high No. 43. Like Tagger, Snigur is a former junior Grand Slam champion, having won the Wimbledon girls' title in 2019. She has long shown she can challenge the game's biggest names, defeating Simona Halep in the first round of the 2022 US Open on her Grand Slam main-draw debut.

Working with former Agnieszka Radwanska coach Dawid Celt, the Ukrainian has found the consistency that had previously eluded her. Snigur is 40-13 this season, highlighted by her first WTA semifinal in Cluj-Napoca, her first WTA 125 title in Oeiras, a run to the Wimbledon third round -- including her fourth career Top 10 win over Elina Svitolina -- and now her first WTA final.

Other notable rankings movements

Mayar Sherif, +5 to No. 50: Iasi champion Sherif extended her winning streak to 13 (eight at tour level) by reaching the Hamburg semifinals, where she was forced to retire against Korpatsch due to a hip injury. The Egyptian has now won 18 of her past 20 matches, including WTA 125 titles in Brescia and Contrexéville, since mid-June; her omly completed loss in this stretch came to Heather Watson in Wimbledon qualifying. Former No. 31 Sherif returns to the Top 50 for the first time since April 2025.

Anna Bondar, +20 to No. 77: Hamburg once again proved a happy hunting ground for the Hungarian. Bondar was the 2024 champion (when the tournament was a WTA 125) and has reached both of her main tour-level finals there in the two subsequent years. The 29-year-old's wait for a tour-level title goes on after she fell to Korpatsch this year, but her ranking rebounds by 20 places this week.

Francesca Jones, +3 to No. 110: Jones compiled an 11-17 record through Wimbledon, but has nearly doubled her win tally over the past two weeks. The Briton is on a 10-match winning streak at WTA 125 level on Italian clay, claiming the Rome title two weeks ago and then defending her Palermo title last week. Jones saved one championship point to defeat Fiona Ferro 6-0, 4-6, 7-6(6) in the final.

Noma Noha Akugue, +7 to No. 137: 2023 Hamburg finalist Noha Akugue reached the second round this year, and sets a new career high -- exceeding the previous peak of No. 142 that she set in July 2023.

Teodora Kostovic, +25 to No. 146: The 19-year-old Serb claimed her first W100 title in Amstetten, Austria last week without dropping a set, and enters the Top 150 for the first time.

Julia Riera, +18 to No. 148: Former No. 93 Riera conceded just 21 games in five matches en route to the Vacaria W75 title last week in Brazil.

Fiona Ferro, +32 to No. 159: Former No. 39 Ferro reached her second WTA 125 final of 2026 last week in Palermo.

Elina Avanesyan, +47 to No. 161: After struggling with health issues over the past year -- Avanesyan played just two tournaments between July 2025 and February 2026 -- the Armenian reached the last four in Hamburg as a qualifier, her first appearance in a tour-level semifinal since Merida 2025.

Carol Young Suh Lee, +17 to No. 162: Lee qualified in Prague to make her WTA main-draw debut, then defeated Rouen finalist Veronika Podrez to make the second round. The 24-year-old Northern Mariana Islands-born American is up to a new career high.

Ku Yeonwoo, +17 to No. 171: The 23-year-old South Korean reaches a new career high after her run to the Evansville W100 last week.

Ayla Aksu, +18: At the age of 30, Türkiye's Aksu has made her Top 200 debut after reaching the second round of Prague as a lucky loser. Her first-round win over Sofia Costoulas -- which reversed the result of her qualifying final-round loss -- was just her second tour-level victory, and first since defeating Elizaveta Kulichkova at Istanbul 2017.

Alevtina Ibragimova, +17 to No. 219: Ibragimova impressed on her tour-level debut in Iasi, where she led Paula Badosa 4-1 in the third set before falling in the second round. The 21-year-old continued her momentum to reach the Palermo WTA 125 semifinals last week, and rises to another new career high.

Mia Ristic, +37 to No. 224: The 20-year-old Serb claimed her second career W75 title last week in Cordenons (and first since Prerov in 2023), and vaults to a new career high.

Vivian Wolff, +45 to No. 243: University of Georgia alumna Wolff reached her third World Tennis final of 2026, and first at W100 level, last week in Amstetten. The 27-year-old is up to a new career high.

Lea Nilsson, +113 to No. 369: Last year's US Open junior finalist Nilsson won her biggest career title to date at last week's Horb W50, and has now won 10 of her past 12 matches. The 18-year-old Swede soars to a new career high.

Julia Stusek, +60 to No. 375: Former junior No. 5 Stusek claimed her first career tour-level victory as a wild card in Hamburg, defeating Nadia Podoroska 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round. The 18-year-old German enters the Top 400 for the first time.

Daria Egorova, +97 to No. 390: The 19-year-old reached back-to-back semifinals on Brazilian clay at the Sao Paulo W35 and Vacaria W75 over the past two weeks to break into the Top 400 for the first time. Her 2026 record so far is 36-9.

Oceane Babel, +105 to No. 537: Babel was a former Top 10 junior who reached the Top 500 as an 18-year-old in 2022 -- but then took a hiatus from the game between August 2023 and March 2025. The Frenchwoman won back-to-back titles at the Rio Clara W15 and Sao Paulo W35 over the past three weeks.

Alina Shcherbinina, +105 to No. 582: Baylor and Oklahoma Universities alumna Shcherbinina has been on a tear this summer, winning 26 out of 28 matches since the start of June, when the 22-year-old was unranked. This encompasses three W15 titles and one further final, then the Dallas W35 final two weeks ago.

Antonia Stoyanov, +193 to No. 607: Dutch 16-year-old Stoyanov captured her first W35 title as a qualifier two weeks ago in Torino. She's now the fifth-highest ranked 2009-born player, behind Julieta Pareja, Hannah Klugman, Luna Vujovic and Ksenia Efremova.

Ekaterina Dotsenko, UNR to No. 1,234: Dotsenko, 14, enters the WTA rankings after reaching the Monastir W15 final two weeks ago on her professional debut (falling to 18-year-old Yuliya Perapekhina in the final). Dotsenko was the 2025 Les Petits As champion (at U14 level), and in her first Grand Slam junior competition defeated Efremova en route to the Roland Garros quarterfinals in June.