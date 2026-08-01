Jessica Pegula vs. Alexandra Eala: What to know about the Washington DC final

WASHINGTON -- We're down to the final two at the Mubadala DC Open.

On Sunday, World No. 3 Jessica Pegula and World No. 28 Alexandra Eala square off in the championship at Washington DC. Pegula eyes to win her second title in her nation's capital, a full-circle moment from her first career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title in 2019. As for Eala, the Filipina star is in search of her first career WTA title in her second tour-level final.

From order of play to prize money and more, here's everything you need to know about Sunday's final.

When is the Washington singles final?

The singles final in Washington is scheduled for Sunday, August 2, at 12 p.m, followed by the men's singles. It will be held on Stadium Court at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Time conversions: 5 p.m. British Summer Time; 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time; 12 a.m. (August 3rd) Philippine Standard Time

Note: Originally, the women's final was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time Sunday. Due to the weather forecast, the order of play changed.

The women's doubles final was contested on Saturday with Erin Routliffe and Aldila Sutjiadi prevailing without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

How did each singles player reach the championship?

Pegula

First round: Bye

Second round: def. Magdalena Frech 3-6, 6-3, 6-0

Quarterfinal: def. [5] Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 7-5

Semifinal: def. [4] Diana Shnaider 7-5, 6-4

Pegula will compete in her fourth final of 2026, and could join World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 5 Mirra Andreeva as those with three titles this season. The top-ranked American is in pursuit of her 12th singles title.

Eala

First round: def. Zheng Qinwen 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Second round: def. [7] Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 7-6 (1)

Quarterfinal: def. [2] Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-4

Semifinal: def. [3] Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-2

En route to the final, Eala knocked out three seeded players, including a Grand Slam champion and last year's DC champion. The Filipina seeks her first singles title after a heartbreak defeat in Eastbourne in 2025. Eala has enjoyed a stellar season thus far with six wins over top 10 players, and she could notch her seventh win a victory over Pegula.

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

In Washington, a total of $1,637,982 was available in prize money, and Sunday's champion will receive $252,000. The finalist will take home $155,000.

As with all WTA 500 events, 500 ranking points are on the table in both the PIF WTA Rankings and the Race to the WTA Finals at Indian Wells, while the runner-up earns 325 points. Any change in rank is based on how the player performs in the tournament compared to the points earned in the same week last year.

Regardless of the result, Pegula will improve to No. 4 in the race and remain No. 3 in the overall PIF WTA Rankings. As for Eala, she is projected to improve to at least No. 25 in the overall rankings, and could move up to No. 14 in the race with all 500 points.

Flashback

Pegula holds a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head. In a close battle in the 2025 Miami semifinals, Pegula edged Eala 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3.

Take a look at the highlights.

Pegula ends Eala's historic run in Miami semifinals

What they had to say?

Pegula

1. "I remember in Miami. This was, like, before people knew her as much. I'm assuming tomorrow it's probably going to be worse (in terms of a more favored crowd for Eala). I don't know if there's more Filipino here compared to Miami, but Miami I was just, like, 'who are these people? What is going on? I'm an American. I'm in Miami Open. We're in the semis. I live in South Florida.

"'I was just, like, where are these people coming from?' Like, I don't understand. I was just so confused. Now obviously looking back, it's gotten even crazier, and it makes complete sense now." -- on Eala's crowd following

2. "To be back, I know now probably a tougher tournament now than it was back then, but just to be able to come back from 2019, now we're in 2026, and I'm still able to put myself in a position to win at this tournament again, not only this tournament again, but also a bigger tournament with a deeper draw, I would say, and better players... It's pretty cool I think when I can look at it from that perspective." -- on potentially winning in Washington once again

This will be updated once Eala completes her post-semifinal press conferences. Stay tuned!