WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament News

Live updates: Toronto semifinals to begin at 8:05 p.m.

Author: Cole Bambini
Tournament News
1m read 12 Aug 2026 3d ago
Sobeys Stadium
Photo by Mathew Tsang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last updated: 8:00 p.m. local

TORONTO -- The National Bank Open semifinals in Toronto will begin at 8:05 p.m. after a short delay because of weather in the northern Toronto area. The first semifinal was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

First, Elina Svitolina and Iga Swiatek will take Centre Court in their third meeting of the 2026 season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

After, World No. 4 Coco Gauff and World No. 2 Elena Rybakina will meet for the first time since their Round of 32 match in Toronto four years ago, a Gauff three-set victory. 

In addition, the doubles semifinal match between top-seeded pair Katerina Siniakova and Zhang Shaui vs. Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls will resume at 8:15 p.m. on Grandstand Court. Siniakova and Zhang currently lead 6-1, 4-2 in the second set, and the winners will face Sara Errani and Nicole Melichar-Martinez in the doubles final tomorrow. 

More to come...

Suggested Video

Related Articles

View All
previews
TorontoSemifinalsUPDATED

Toronto semifinals: Gauff, Rybakina. Who prevails in a match four years in the making?

4m read
4d ago
Tournament News

Bencic withdraws from Toronto quarterfinal with injury; Gauff advances to final 4

2m read
4d ago
Belinda Bencic, Toronto 2026
Match Reaction

By the numbers: Swiatek overwhelms Shnaider to book Toronto semifinal spot

3m read
5d ago
Iga Swiatek, Toronto 2026