Live updates: Toronto semifinals to begin at 8:05 p.m.

Last updated: 8:00 p.m. local

TORONTO -- The National Bank Open semifinals in Toronto will begin at 8:05 p.m. after a short delay because of weather in the northern Toronto area. The first semifinal was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

First, Elina Svitolina and Iga Swiatek will take Centre Court in their third meeting of the 2026 season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

After, World No. 4 Coco Gauff and World No. 2 Elena Rybakina will meet for the first time since their Round of 32 match in Toronto four years ago, a Gauff three-set victory.

In addition, the doubles semifinal match between top-seeded pair Katerina Siniakova and Zhang Shaui vs. Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls will resume at 8:15 p.m. on Grandstand Court. Siniakova and Zhang currently lead 6-1, 4-2 in the second set, and the winners will face Sara Errani and Nicole Melichar-Martinez in the doubles final tomorrow.

More to come...