'I didn't let that define me': How Swiatek blocked out criticism to snap an 11-month title drought

TORONTO -- Among the emotions Iga Swiatek felt after her title in Toronto, one of them was anger.

The past two weeks in Canada were about more than a trophy for the World No. 5. By winning the National Bank Open, Swiatek quieted the outside noise that had built during an 11-month title drought.

"Well, I didn't feel [anger] during the tournament," Swiatek said to press. "After I won, I let myself feel it a little bit because -- as I said in the speech -- there are plenty of things that athletes, not only athletes, all the people have to struggle with.

"Sometimes we need to fight things that we shouldn't. That's why I'm even more proud of myself that I focused on my path, and I didn't let that define me. I believed, and I know what my game is worth. I just need to focus on the right stuff, do the right work, and the bright days will come."

Thursday marked the high point of Swiatek's past 11 months. In her on-court speech, she dedicated the victory to those who have faced unfair judgment -- something she said she had dealt with herself in recent months.

Her most recent title had come in Seoul last September, and the months that followed included a series of difficult results. She lost in the second round in Miami, the fourth round at Roland Garros and the third round of her Wimbledon title defense, while also undergoing a coaching change.

Given all Swiatek has accomplished, expectations remained high -- particularly in her native Poland. Thursday's victory, her 26th singles title on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, quieted some of that criticism, and she did it convincingly, playing what she called her best tennis of the year.

Swiatek reflects on grinding through mid-season impatience before Toronto breakthrough

"If you would be Polish you would know," Swiatek said jokingly when asked to specify. "All the things that I mentioned in the speech. Just the unfair judgment, and sometimes people just judging and hating.

"It's good to focus on how to create space for you to just focus on yourself. It's not so easy to do that. But the best thing about this two weeks for me was that I could let it go. This anger came after I won, but during the whole process I was really focused on just growing and progressing.

"The same happened after Wimbledon when I started practicing on hard courts, so I feel I worked hard through kind of all this noise, and unnecessary noise. That's what makes me angry because it shouldn't be like that, and it doesn't need to be like that."

After the final, wtatennis.com spoke to Swiatek on the grounds in Toronto. Here's more from the conversation:

Q: One notable statistic from the tournament: You saved 34 of 45 break points you faced, a tournament-best 75%. What allowed you to be so effective in those pressure moments?

Swiatek: Really? Wow.

Honestly, I felt really good in terms of keeping my composure in those moments. I knew that to win this tournament, you need to be brave and you can't let doubts creeping in and ruin your game or your plans.

I was really focused. I [maintained] some technical tips that I needed to follow, and I knew what to do on the serve to play it safe. If I started a point from the baseline, I'm probably going to be a better player, and that gave me confidence to just fight back and get the break points over.

Q: This was your first title and first tournament on hard court with your new coach, Francisco Roig. Over the past several months, where have you seen the most growth in your game working with him?

Swiatek: We've been working a lot to get the better rhythm of the shots and not to waste energy sometimes with the unnecessary footwork. Now, I feel I can run around the court with less steps, more efficiently, and the timing is much better.

I felt I got a bit stronger with the core as we've been doing a lot of exercises with [medicine] ball. That really helped me to get this good rhythm, and I could do that in Warsaw, try some things out and continue that here.

Q: Throughout Toronto, you mentioned how you felt the "stressful" part of the year was behind you, regarding clay season and defending Wimbledon. Does the victory in Toronto tonight feel like a weight off your shoulders in some capacity?

Swiatek: No, not really. Honestly, even though the Grand Slams are a bit more loud and being a defending champion is not easy, I know that every tournament is a tough competition, and the best players play play everywhere.

" Sometimes we need to fight things that we shouldn't. That's why I'm even more proud of myself that I focused on my path, and I didn't let to define me. I believed, and I know what my game is worth. -- Swiatek on her post-championship emotions "

All of these tournaments can be stressful, but I learned a lot throughout the summer and I could keep my cold blood today and throughout the whole tournament, just being really focused in a much better state to have more space to just think about tennis and what I want to achieve on the court.

I was pretty efficient, didn't waste energy on anything unnecessary thoughts, and I'm really happy that I could work on that after Wimbledon. I also had some time off to reset a little bit and find the calm, so I could feel that this week.

Q: During the on-court trophy photoshoot afterward, you celebrated with Elway, a dog from one of the tournament employees. Would you ever consider being a dog mom on tour?

Swiatek: No [laughing]. I feel it might be too much stress for the dogs, traveling. Being on court sometimes, it's a bit hot on the hard court especially, and they are running around on the practices and with not much shade.

You need to really take care of them, and I don't know if I would have time and so much attention, honestly. I'll wait until I'm done, maybe a dog or a cat [laughing].

Rapid-fire with Swiatek

What's a hill you're willing to die on? I always overthink. ... I'm hungry, so I'm only thinking of food right now, but I'm not sure.

What's at the top of your non-tennis bucket list? Buying a house in Italy

If you weren't a tennis player, what profession would you pursue? Musician

What are you bringing to a potluck? I would ask my sister to do bake a dessert and I would take it because I can't cook.

What's your most used app? Just texting people, so WhatsApp