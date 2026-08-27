Bencic, Cobolli rally from a set down to reach US Open mixed doubles final

NEW YORK -- No. 4 seeds Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli continued to show why they were one of the most feared duos in the draw, as the Indian Wells champions advanced to the US Open mixed doubles final with a 4-5 (7), 4-1, [10-5] victory over Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils on Wednesday night.

While Bencic and Cobolli dropped their first set of the tournament to start the match, things turned around for them down 1-0 and facing three break points in the second. They saved all three and won the final four games of the set to force a match tiebreak, where they capped their comeback with more impressive displays, particularly from up close.

Stellar self-defense from Cobolli at the net! pic.twitter.com/XlI55YtNA4 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2026

Bencic and Cobolli improved to 7-0 as a pair, having dropped only two sets along the way. They'll have a chance to extend their perfect record and go two-for-two in capturing titles later Wednesday night, when they face the winner of Mirra Andreeva/Andrey Rublev and Karolina Muchova/Jakub Mensik in the final.

While the tournament has been played with sets to four up to this point, the final will be played with full sets to six. In place of a third set, a 10-point tiebreak will remain if necessary. And when the dust settles, not only will the champions collect some hardware, but they'll also be awarded the $1 million grand prize.

More to come...