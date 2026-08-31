Rankings Watch: Parry, Li, Bartunkova all hit new career highs

Just one tour-level event took place last week: the Abierto GNP Seguros, a WTA 500 tournament in Monterrey, Mexico.

Unseeded Diane Parry captured her first WTA title, becoming the eighth first-time champion of 2026 and the fourth at WTA 500 level, following Sara Bejlek in Abu Dhabi, Cristina Bucsa in Merida and Alexandra Eala in Washington.

The Frenchwoman is also the second player with a one-handed backhand to win a WTA title this season, joining Lilli Tagger, who won in Prague last month.

The result continues a surge in form for Parry since she won the Paris WTA 125 in May. She was 9-11 in 2026 before that tournament but has gone 21-8 since, including seven Top 30 wins over the past four months. Two came in Monterrey last week. Before this run, she had recorded five Top 30 wins in her career.

After returning to the Top 50 last week following a fourth-round run in Cincinnati, Parry jumps 19 places from No. 50 to a career-high No. 31 this week.

Three of Monterrey’s four semifinalists also reach new career highs. Ann Li rises two places from No. 30 to No. 28, while Nikola Bartunkova moves up four spots from No. 38 to No. 34. Runner-up Elise Mertens returns to the Top 20 for the first time since April, climbing four places from No. 24 to No. 20 after reaching her third WTA 500 final and 17th tour-level final overall.

Volynets, Valentova boosted after WTA 125 success

A WTA 125 event on hard courts also took place in Philadelphia last week, where Katie Volynets captured the title without dropping a set. It was the American’s second career WTA 125 crown, following Makarska in 2024, and her first on hard courts. She rises 13 places this week, from No. 91 to No. 78.

Volynets defeated Czech teenager Tereza Valentova 6-3, 7-5 in the final. It was Valentova’s second WTA 125 runner-up finish of the year, following Saint-Malo in May. The 19-year-old returns to the Top 50, climbing seven spots from No. 57 to No. 50.

Other notable rankings movements

Yuliia Starodubtseva, +16 to No. 58: Charleston finalist Starodubtseva reached her second WTA 500 quarterfinal of the year in Monterrey, and is now five places behind the career high of No. 53 that she set in April.

Darja Vidmanova, +15 to No. 75: Memphis finalist Vidmanova qualified and made her first WTA 500 quarterfinal in Monterrey, and rises to a new career high.

Barbora Palicova, +39 to No. 200: The 22-year-old Czech compiled a meagre 11-20 record in 2026 through mid-July. But she's found her form in style to go 14-1 since then, winning the Hechingen W75, making the Koksijde W75 final and winning the Bytom W75 last week. Former No. 171 Palicova returns to the Top 200 for the first time since last October.

Samira De Stefano, +30 to No. 250: The 22-year-old Italian captured her first career W50 title in Kursumlijska Banja last week, and is up to a new career high.

Nastasja Schunk, +50 to No. 315: Germany's Schunk, the 2021 Wimbledon junior finalist, win her second W50 title of the season last week in Oldenzaal.

Valentini Grammatikopoulou, +87 to No. 470: Former No. 143 Grammatikopoulou returned to action in May after a back injury had sidelined her for seven months. The Greek 29-year-old captured the Verbier W35 title two weeks ago.

Denisa Zoldakova, +160 to No. 482: The Czech conveyor belt of talent keeps rolling. Australian Open girls' doubles finalist Zoldakova, 18, qualified and reached her first W75 final last week in Bytom, and makes her Top 500 debut as a result.

Ariana Geerlings, +315 to No. 589: Last July, Geerlings had cracked the Top 300 for the first time after qualifying for her first WTA main draw in Hamburg and making the Maspalomas W100 quarterfinals -- where she suffered an ACL injury that kept her out of action for the next 11 months. The 20-year-old Spaniard returned to action in July, lost her first match -- then went on a tear, winning 19 consecutive matches and three tournaments in a row, two Kursumlijska Banja W15s and the Krakow W35 as a qualifier. Geerlings' winning streak was only halted by Justina Mikulskyte in last week's Bytom W75 quarterfinals.