If the WTA Finals started today: Who's in, on the bubble & outside looking in?

The season is entering its final stretch, with the 2026 WTA Finals Indian Wells now just eight weeks away.

The top eight singles players and doubles teams are beginning to emerge, but there is still plenty to settle. Two WTA 1000 tournaments, plus multiple 500 and 250 events, remain on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz as players chase the remaining places in Tennis Paradise.

With just over 50 days to go, here’s where the race stands: who would qualify if the tournament started today, who is on the bubble and who still has work to do.

Qualification: The top seven players in the Race Leaderboard automatically qualify, while the eighth spot goes to the highest-ranked Grand Slam champion of the year that is ranked No. 8-20 in the race and isn't already qualified. If the last Grand Slam champion is in position No. 21 and below, or all four major champions are in the top seven, then the next-highest ranked player at No. 8 takes the last spot.

Race to the WTA Finals -- Full qualification rules

Atop the leaderboard

1. Elena Rybakina -- 7,492 points

En route to her third major title at the US Open and claiming the No. 1 ranking, Rybakina punched her ticket to Indian Wells as the first official singles qualifier on Monday. The defending champion of the WTA Finals has been consistent dating back to her Ningbo Open championship last season.

Since, her wins at the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh title, Australian Open, Stuttgart and US Open has made her seem unstoppable. In addition, she had deep runs in both Sunshine Swing tournaments, and upon switching to clay, she also reached the quarterfinals in Rome.

Best results: Australian Open champion (2000), US Open champion (2000), Indian Wells finalist (650), Toronto finalist (650), Stuttgart champion (500), Miami semifinal (390)

Who's currently in

2. Aryna Sabalenka -- 6,485 points

Despite losing the No. 1 ranking and going without a major title in a single season for the first time since 2022, Sabalenka is in strong position to qualify for her sixth WTA Finals. With finalist finishes at the Australian Open and US Open as well becoming the the fifth person to achieve the Sunshine Double at Indian Wells and Miami, Sabalenka has put up another solid campaign.

Best results: Australian Open finalist (1300), US Open finalist (1300) Indian Wells champion (1000), Miami champion (1000), Brisbane champion (500), Roland Garros quarterfinal (430)

3. Jessica Pegula -- 5,825 points

The World No. 3 Pegula nearly secured titles on all three surfaces this season with victories in Dubai and Charleston, and a runner-up finish in Berlin. Her low, flat ball and aggressive play-style has fueled deep runs in several tournaments this year, including two Grand Slam semifinal appearances. The top-ranked American has reached the WTA Finals each of the past four seasons, and is in a close race to secure her fifth consecutive. Pegula is slated to begin her Asian Swing in Singapore, and as the projected top seed, a victory in southeast Asia could give her enough of a cushion to qualify for Indian Wells.

Best results: Dubai champion (1000), Australian Open semifinal (780), US Open semifinal (780), Charleston champion (500), Cincinnati finalist (650), Wimbledon quarterfinal (430), Berlin finalist (325)

4. Coco Gauff -- 5,654 points

Gauff gave herself a significant boost in the race with a title in Cincinnati and semifinal run at the US Open, and is more than 1700 points ahead of ninth place. Her summer hard-court season was one of the strongest and that success complemented with her final runs in Miami in Rome has her in strong position for another WTA Finals appearance. She'll return to Wuhan as the defending champion in the final stretch of the season.

Best results: Cincinnati champion (1000), Wimbledon semifinal (780), US Open semifinal (780), Miami finalist (650), Rome finalist (650), Australian Open quarterfinal (430)

5. Mirra Andreeva -- 5,614 points

Though Andreeva led the race for a few weeks earlier in the season with her Roland Garros victory, she's been overtaken as of late. Still, that first major title holds significant weight when it comes to qualifying for her first WTA Finals in singles. Her season started with a high in Adelaide, but after tough stretch from the Middle East and Sunshine Swings, the 19-year-old had to bounce back. The change of surfaces to clay paid dividends for Andreeva, who won her first career Grand Slam in Paris, preceded by a title in Linz and a runner-up finish in Madrid. She also had a quarterfinal run at the US Open.

Best results: Roland Garros champion (2000), (Madrid finalist (650), Adelaide champion (500), Linz champion (500), US Open quarterfinal (430), Australian Open fourth round (240), Rome quarterfinal (215)

6. Elina Svitolina -- 4,809 points

Despite a third round exit in New York, Svitolina boosted her spot in the race with quarterfinal and semifinal runs in Washington DC and Toronto the tournaments prior. However, she built the foundation to her strong season with a title in Auckland and final four finish at the Australian Open. After, she reached the final in Dubai and captured her third career Rome title, and is in a decent position to make her fourth WTA Finals but first since 2019 Shenzhen.

Best results: Rome champion (1000), Australian Open semifinal (780), Dubai final (650), Roland Garros quarterfinal (430), Indian Wells semifinal (390), Toronto semifinal (390), Auckland champion (250)

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7. Karolina Muchova -- 4,400 points

Having missed Toronto and Cincinnati because of a small procedure, Muchova hasn't added too much to her total since her Wimbledon finalist run. Still, she is having the best season of her career, winning two titles this season in Doha and Bad Homburg. She'll need to have a strong Asian Swing to solidify her spot, with fellow Czech Linda Noskova having the comfort of a Slam and Marta Kostyuk on her tail.

Best results: Wimbledon finalist (1300), Doha champion (1000), Bad Homburg champion (500), Miami semifinal (390), Stuttgart finalist (325)

8. Linda Noskova -- 4,234 points

Noskova remains at No. 8 in the race after a strong US Open quarterfinal, where she was just edged out by Sabalenka in the match tiebreak. Her first Grand Slam title at the Wimbledon has kept her in prime position to qualify for the finals as a major champion. Should she remain in the No. 8-No. 20 spots, she'd just need Andreeva to finish No. 7 or above as Rybakina has already qualified. The Czech had the best grass season of any player with a title in Berlin.

Best results: Wimbledon champion (2000), Berlin champion (500), US Open quarterfinal (430), Indian Wells semifinal (390), Madrid quarterfinal (215)

On the bubble

Players who finish No. 9 and No. 10 would be alternates.

9. Marta Kostyuk -- 3,850 points

After back-to-back Grand Slam semifinal runs in Paris and London, Kostyuk had a respectable fourth round finish at the US Open. She's sits behind Noskova, a Grand Slam champion, and would ideally need to surpass Muchova for to boost her chances of qualification. The Asian Swing in 2025 wasn't her strongest, but recently cracking the top 10 for the first time, Kostyuk could be poised to close her best season yet with on a high note and possibly a spot at Indian Wells.

Best results: Madrid champion (1000), Roland Garros semifinal (780), Wimbledon semifinal (780), Brisbane finalist (325), Rouen champion (250)

10. Iga Swiatek -- 3,584 points

Last month, Swiakek won her first title in 11 months over in Toronto. The six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek refound her patient, yet aggressive game in Canada, but a fourth-round exit at the US Open still has her on the bubble. However, Swiatek should never be counted out as she's more than capable of strong performances in Beijing and Wuhan, which could be just enough to book her spot to her sixth straight WTA Finals.

Best results: Toronto champion (1000), Australian Open quarterfinal (430), Rome semifinal (390), Indian Wells quarterfinal (215), Doha quarterfinal (215), United Cup 3-2 singles record & champion with Poland (150)

11. Victoria Mboko -- 2,393 points

Mboko is still recovering from a lower-leg injury that she suffered at Queen's Club, and has not played since. Her position in the race has slowly dropped, and she is not scheduled to play any tournament through Beijing. Prior to the injury, the Canadian reached three finals this year, just coming short in each. With a large deficit ahead and still sidelined, it's unlikely Mboko will qualify, but coming back stronger and fully healthy in 2027 might be the priority.

Best results: Doha final (650), Adelaide final (325), Strasbourg final (325), Hong Kong champion (250)*

*Results from 2025 Chennai, Hong Kong, Jiujiang 250 tournaments count for the 2026 Race as they were the week before the WTA Finals. This year, Tokyo and Guangzhou are the last tournaments to count toward the 2026 race.

Where we stand after the final Grand Slam of 2026 👀



A closer look at the Race to the #WTAFinals Indian Wells 💪#TheUltimateStage pic.twitter.com/XDo6m750d8 — wta (@WTA) September 14, 2026

12. Sorana Cirstea -- 2,390 points

The veteran Cirstea is continuing to have the best season of her career, recently reaching a career-high rank of No. 15. Cirstea has been consistent all year, and has proven she's a force to be reckoned with. If she's true to her word and ready to call it a career at the end of 2026, the Romanian could go out in style with a dominant run in Asia and put herself into the WTA Finals race conversation.

Best results: Roland Garros quarterfinal (430), Rome semifinal (390), Cluj-Napoca (250), US Open fourth round (240), Wimbledon third round (130)

13. Diana Shnaider -- 2,344 points

The 22-year-old Shnaider is having her standout season on the WTA Tour. She made her breakthrough at Roland Garros, finishing in the semifinals, and has carried that to a semifinal run and quarterfinal runs in Washington and Toronto. She's slated for Beijing and likely Wuhan, and there's still the Tokyo 500 should she compete to make the final push.

Best results: Roland Garros semifinal (780), Toronto quarterfinal (215), Adelaide semifinal (195), Washington DC semifinal (195), Charleston quarterfinal (108)

Outside looking in

14. Iva Jovic -- 2,232 points

Best results: Australian Open quarterfinal (430), Wimbledon fourth round (240), US Open fourth round (240), Charleston semifinal (195), Queens semifinal (195), Hobart finalist (163)

15. Alexandra Eala -- 2,181 points

Best results: Washington DC champion (500), Wimbledon fourth round (240), Dubai quarterfinals (215), Berlin semifinal (195), US Open third round (130), Abu Dhabi quarterfinal (108)

16. Naomi Osaka -- 2,177 points

Best results: Wimbledon quarterfinal (430), Bad Homburg finalist (325), Roland Garros fourth round (240), US Open fourth round (240)

17. Elise Mertens -- 2,130 points

Best results: Wimbledon quarterfinal (430), Australian Open fourth round (240), United Cup 3-1 singles record (150)

18. Madison Keys -- 2,095 points

Best results: Eastbourne champion (250), Australian Open fourth round (240), Roland Garros fourth round (240), Wimbledon fourth round (240), Charleston semifinal (195)

19. Belinda Bencic -- 2,087 points

Best results: United Cup MVP & perfect singles record (500), Roland Garros fourth round (240), Wimbledon fourth round (240), Miami quarterfinal (215)

20. Anna Kalinskaya -- 1,967 points

Best results: Roland Garros quarterfinal (430), US Open fourth round (240), Doha quarterfinal (215), Australian Open third round (130), Wimbledon third round (130)

Full race rankings - Singles

Doubles Race

Qualification: The same criteria applies for the doubles race. The top seven teams on the leaderboard automatically qualify, and the eighth spot goes to the highest-ranked Grand Slam duo ranked No. 8-20 in the race and isn't already qualified. If that Grand Slam pair is in position No. 21 and below, or all four major champion pairs are in the top seven, then the next-highest ranked team at No. 8 takes the last spot.

All three Grand Slam winning teams are in the top seven and would qualify for Indian Wells if the event started today. Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova won two majors this year.

Heading to WTA Finals Indian Wells 🙌



Katerina & Taylor are locked in 💪



Secure your tickets for #TheUltimateStage 👉 https://t.co/Ag3cuYXYsO#WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/dwhWdtiIQc — wta (@WTA) September 4, 2026

Team | Points | Tournaments played together

1. Taylor Townsend & Katerina Siniakova* | 8,370 points | 9 | QUALIFIED

2. Gabriela Dabrowski & Luisa Stefani | 6,503 points | 12 | QUALIFIED

3. Aleksandra Krunic & Anna Danilina | 5,638 points | 14 | QUALIFIED

4. Kristina Mladenovic & Guo Hanyu* | 3,566 points | 10

5. Demi Schuurs & Ellen Perez | 3,035 points | 18

6. Zhang Shaui & Elise Mertens* | 3,018 points | 9

7. Jelena Ostapenko & Hsieh Su-wei | 2,898 points | 7

Last in:

8. Nicole Melichar-Martinez & Cristina Bucsa | 2,418 points | 5

*indicates Grand Slam champion pair this year

On the bubble (currently alternates):

9. Shuko Aoyama & Liang En-Shuo | 2,199 | 8

10. Olivia Nicholls & Tereza Mihalikova | 2,155 | 19

Full race rankings -- Doubles